New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Amid the wait of the advancement of monsoon to the northern states, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday said that strong winds will blow from the Bay of Bengal, which will lead to heavy rainfall in several states and Union Territories from July 8.

The reason behind the heavy rain is the impact of the southwest monsoon. On the other hand, these winds would then spread into north-western India, due to which, the southwest monsoon can make its way forward to western Uttar Pradesh, and Punjab, Rajasthan, Haryana, and Delhi around July 10.

People living in the national capital are frustrated due to the hot and humid weather and are eagerly waiting for the southwest monsoon. It is also being predicted that the southwest monsoon can bring heavy rainfall to every corner of India. It is predicted that when the southwest monsoon will increase its speed from July 8, the distribution of rainfall will eventually reduce over northeast states. From July 9, states like Assam, Meghalaya, Manipur, Nagaland, Mizoram, and Tripura will witness less rainfall.

On the other hand, the eastern part of the country is witnessing heavy rainfall. States like Bihar, Jharkkhand, and West Bengal are receiving heavy rainfall along with thunderstorms. Meanwhile, states in central India will receive less, moderate and heavy rainfall from July 8 onwards. These states include Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Vidharbha region of Maharashtra.

It is predicted that the southwest monsoon will gain its strength over the Arabian Sea leading to heavy rainfall along the west coast in the month of July. While talking about Konkan, Goa, coastal Karnataka, Kerala, and Mahe in Puducherry, they will receive heavy to very heavy rainfall from July 9.

Meanwhile, the IMD has also predicted that Uttarakhand will witness very heavy rainfall from July 8, and from July 10 heavy rainfall can be experienced in different parts of Rajasthan as well as Uttar Pradesh.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen