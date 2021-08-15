New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Most of the parts of north India -- including Delhi, Punjab, Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh -- were left battered after heavy rains caused floods and landslides in most of the region. However, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that people living in Punjab, Haryana and Delhi will get a breather as there is no chance of rain in the region till August 18.



However, it has predicted that Delhi, Punjab, Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh will be hit by light rains again from August 19 as the low-pressure system, which is developing in the Bay of Bengal, will reach the region through southern Madhya Pradesh.



It has also predicted that light to moderate rains are expected in several districts of Rajasthan from August 18.



However, the weather department has issued a yellow alert for Himachal Pradesh's Kangra, Solan and Sirmaur, predicting moderate to heavy rains in the three districts.



It has also predicted that the weather will stay rough for the next few days in Northeast India and the Sub-Himalayan region. "Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall activity with isolated heavy falls very likely to continue over Northeast India and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim during next 5 days," it tweeted.



Meanwhile, in the next 24 hours, light to moderate rain is expected in some parts of Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal, Sikkim, Assam, Meghalaya, Bihar, Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Uttarakhand, the weather department said.



It may also rain in West Bengal, Odisha, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Konkan and Goa, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Telangana and Gujarat, the weather department added.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen