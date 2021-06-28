The Meteorological Department has said that there is no chance of rain in Delhi for the next six days.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Meteorological Department has said that there is no chance of rain in Delhi for the next six days. However, heavy rain warnings have been issued in Bihar and Jharkhand for the coming 2 days. In Uttar Pradesh also the signs of monsoon have started to appear. Some districts of Purvanchal can witness heavy rainfalls. A yellow warning has been issued in these districts.

According to the weather forecast, a trough is moving towards Northwest Uttar Pradesh to Northwest Bay of Bengal across Jharkhand and North Odisha. Amid this, a Cyclonic Circulation is forming over North Chhattisgarh, the South Coast of Odisha, and adjoining North Coastal Andhra Pradesh. Due to this heavy rains may occur over North Madhya Pradesh, East Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Chhattisgarh. However, the monsoon is yet to arrive in the national capital.

States where rains are likely to occur in the next 24 hours:

•In parts of Sikkim, Assam, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Marathwada light to moderate rains with isolated heavy falls are likely to occur.

•In parts of North East India, Uttarakhand, northern districts of Bihar, and West Bengal light to moderate rains may occur.

•Similarly, in parts of Vidarbha, Madhya Maharashtra, Konkan, Goa, and Gujarat region light to moderate rains are likely to occur.

•In Karnataka, Kerala, Lakshadweep, and parts of Chhattisgarh also rains are possible.

•In Jharkhand and Andaman and Nicobar Islands also light to moderate rains are possible.

•On Jun 30 and July 1 rains over Nagaland, Mizoram, Manipur, and Tripura are also predicted.

Meanwhile, in Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, and most parts of Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh the weather will remain dry and slightly warm. In Delhi, bright sunshine and cloudy evening are predicted for the next four days. The temperature in the national capital is predicted to stay above 40 degrees.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha