New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Several parts of the country have been severely affected by the continuous rains that have led to traffic disruption, floods, landslides and water-logging in several states and union territories. If the Indian Meteorological Department is to be believed, then people across India will unlikely get a breather as heavy rains are expected to continue in most of the states and UTs.

According to the weather department, heavy rains are predicted in north India for the next two to three days. It said that Punjab will receive heavy rainfall till August 1 while isolated areas of Uttarakhand and Haryana will receive rainfall till August 4. On the other hand, Himachal Pradesh will receive rainfall till August 2.

Meanwhile, areas of eastern Rajasthan and western Madhya Pradesh would receive widespread to very heavy rainfall from July 31 to August 4. Extremely heavy rains are also predicted in several isolated areas of the two states.

As per the weather department, there is a possibility of heavy to very heavy rainfall in western Uttar Pradesh on Sunday and Monday. On the other hand, eastern Uttar Pradesh will experience heavy rains till Monday. It is important to mention here that the weather forecasting agency Skymet Weather has predicted widespread rains in the southern parts of the state.

Meanwhile, the IMD has also predicted the possibility of widespread heavy to very heavy rains in Chhattisgarh till August 0. Meanwhile, the Skymet Weather report suggests moderate to heavy rains may occur in eastern Jharkhand in the next 24 hours.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen