New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Monsoon has finally arrived in India and wreaked havoc in several parts of the country, leading to floods, landslides and disruption of traffic. Madhya Pradesh is one such state in India where the monsoon has severely affected daily life. However, people across the state won't get relief soon as the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted moderate to heavy rainfall for Madhya Pradesh in the next five days.

The weather department has also said that heavy to very heavy rains are predicted in western Madhya Pradesh during the next 24 hours. However, it said that the rainfall will decrease gradually thereafter.

Meanwhile, it has predicted heavy rainfall for isolated areas of West Bengal, Odisha and Jharkhand in the next 24 hours. Bihar, on the other hand, will be hit by rains from August 7 to 9.

Talking about Uttarakhand and western Uttar Pradesh, the IMD has predicted widespread rain in both states for the next five days. Meanwhile, Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, and Jammu and Kashmir will experience scattered rainfall till August 9.

The weather department has also predicted widespread rain with torrential rains at isolated places for northeastern states till August 9. It is likely to increase further after August 10, it warned.

Meanwhile, isolated areas of eastern Rajasthan will receive heavy rainfall on August 5 and 6, said the IMD. It also said that light rains may continue till August 10 across the state.

During the next four to five days, rain activities will likely continue over Peninsular India and adjoining East Central India (except Odisha), Maharashtra and Gujarat, said the IMD.

On the other hand, the weather agency Skymet Weather has given its prediction for light to moderate rain in South-West Uttar Pradesh and Jharkhand during the next 24 hours.

