As per the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), light to moderate rains would continue in Delhi on Saturday and Sunday. However, heavy rains are once again expected in the national capital from Monday.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The monsoon might have given a relief to the Delhiites, but has also caused severe problems for them as heavy rains have led to water-logging in several parts of the city, leading to traffic disruption.

Speaking about the other parts of the country, Uttar Pradesh will witness light to moderate rainfall in the next 24 hours, predicted the IMD. However, it said that heavy to very heavy rains are expected for several isolated areas of the state on Saturday and Sunday.

On the other hand, Rajasthan would receive heavy rains in the next four days, as per the weather department. It has also issued an alert for Kota, Udaipur, Ajmer and Jodhpur districts.

According to Skymet Weather, a low-pressure area has already formed and is expected to move west-north westwards over central parts of the country that may cause heavy rains in eastern Rajasthan.

Meanwhile, states like Karnataka, Goa, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Kerala and Uttarakhand are expected to moderate rains in the next few days. On the other hand, isolated heavy rains are possible in Odisha, West Bengal, parts of Jharkhand, Sikkim and other areas of northeast India will witness rain in the next 24 hours.

