New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday forecast that the trough of Monsoon is passing through the North West Uttar Pradesh to North East Bay of Bengal and South Bihar to North Jharkhand to reach the Gangetic West Bengal. The effect of this trough will be on the weather of Bihar as the IMD said that the state will witness thunderstorms and lightning while some parts of the state will also likely witness heavy rainfall in the coming days. The IMD has also issued a yellow alert for Bihar.

Meanwhile, the IMD has predicted scattered rains in NorthWest India states of Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh on July 9, while light to moderate rainfall has been predicted in the eastern part of Rajasthan after July 10.

Heavy rain alert in these states

According to Skymet Weather, light to moderate rain may occur at isolated places over Northeast Uttar Pradesh, parts of Bihar, West Bengal, Sikkim, parts of Assam, parts of Chhattisgarh, Vidarbha region in Maharashtra, Telangana and Coastal Odisha tomorrow. Meanwhile, light to moderate rain has also been predicted at isolated places in Karnataka, South Konkan and Goa, South Madhya Maharashtra, Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Marathwada region in the next 2 days.

Light to moderate rain may occur over parts of Jharkhand, Odisha, Kerala, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Lakshadweep and East Madhya Pradesh. The IMD has also said that moderate rain may also occur in West Uttar Pradesh, parts of Western Himalayas, Punjab, West Madhya Pradesh and South-East Rajasthan.

Advancement of Monsoon over Delhi-NCR in next two days: IMD

At present, Southwest Monsoon is passing through Barmer, Bhilwara, Dholpur, Aligarh, Meerut, Ambala and Amritsar. It is being estimated that moist winds coming from the Bay of Bengal will settle in western India from today onwards. It will gradually spread to the states of Punjab and Haryana by July 10, resulting in moderate rainfall. The IMD further said that by July 10, the Southwest Monsoon will reach Delhi including the remaining parts of Northwest Uttar Pradesh as well as some parts of Punjab and Haryana, Rajasthan.

The IMD had earlier said that the southwest monsoon would reach Delhi around July 10, making it the most delayed in 15 years. Normally Monsoon reaches Delhi by 27th June and covers the entire country by 8th July. According to the Meteorological Department, there is a possibility of rain daily in the capital from July 8 to 13. From July 10, the rains will be a little heavy, but there is no chance of torrential rain right now. The rains will eventually reduce the maximum temperature in the national capital to 33 to 35 degrees and the minimum temperature to 24 to 25 degrees by July 10.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan