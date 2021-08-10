On Tuesday, the Indian Meteorological Department explained the cyclonic circulation which continues to persist over East Uttar Pradesh. The IMD on Tuesday has also predicted the possibility of heavy rains in the Northeast and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim during the course of next five days.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: For the past few days, many parts of the country continue to witness heavy rainfall. Due to this, various states have found themselves dealing with the floods, waterlogging, cloud bursts, landslides, and traffic jams. The loss of lives in these natural calamities has also been significant. On Tuesday, the Indian Meteorological Department explained the cyclonic circulation which continues to persist over East Uttar Pradesh. The IMD on Tuesday has also predicted the possibility of heavy rains in the Northeast and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim during the course of next five days.

Meanwhile, the Indian Meteorological Department on Tuesday issued an alert for heavy rain in Himachal Pradesh for the next three days. The Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert for heavy rains in the plains and central mountainous parts of the state on August 12, 13, and 14. The IMD said that there is a possibility of bad weather in the entire state till August 15. The weather is also likely to remain bad in the central mountainous parts on August 16.

The Meteorological Department has also predicted landslides and increase in the water level of rivers due to the heavy rainfall in the upcoming days. The government has advised people not to visit the state because of the bad weather. Districts such as Una, Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Chamba, Kangra, Mandi, Shimla, Solan, and Sirmaur have been predicted to witness heavy rainfall.

For Bihar, the IMD has issued a heavy rain as well as thunderstorm warning in 10 districts for the next 24 hours. The Meteorological Department has issued an alert for East and West Champaran, Jehanabad, Aurangabad, Gaya, Sitamarhi, Kishanganj, Bhabua, Rohtas, Araria for the next 24 hours.

Due to the active rain system in the state, light to moderate rain is expected in most parts till August 13. The Monsoon trough is currently passing through Dehri. Simultaneously, a cyclonic circulation condition is persisting in and around East UP.



The IMD has also predicted heavy rain in Jharkhand during August 10-13 and in the Ganga region of West Bengal during August 11-13. Meanwhile, the Meteorological Department has predicted rainfall at some places in Madhya Pradesh and East Rajasthan in the next 24 hours. The department said rain is also expected over Tamil Nadu and Kerala during the next five days.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen