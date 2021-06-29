The Meteorological Department has said that hot weather will continue in some states till Tuesday.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: As the monsoon stands delayed this year in the North of India, many areas of Uttar Pradesh and Delhi-NCR are eagerly waiting for the rains to come. Meanwhile, the hot weather does not seem to end in these states. The Meteorological Department has said that this hot weather will continue in some states till Tuesday. In other states, rains may breathe fresh air.

States where the weather will be dry and hot

The weather is going to remain dry and hot in most parts of Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab, and Rajasthan, Gujarat, and Madhya Pradesh.

States where rains will be witnessed

Rains will occur in Northeast states like Araria, Supaul, Bhagalpur, Katihar, Kishanganj, Purnia in Bihar, and West Bengal. Meanwhile, the monsoon is on its way to Jharkhand.

States where heavy rain warning has been issued today

In Assam, Meghalaya, Bihar, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Gangetic West Bengal, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura heavy to very heavy rains will occur today June 29 in isolated places according to the Meteorological Department.

Thunderstorms are likely to occur in isolated places at East Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Vidarha, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Andaman and Nicobar, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Madhya Pradesh, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu, and Marathwada.

Strong winds are likely to occur in the southwest and the west-central Arabian Sea. The fishermen in these areas have been alerted.

When will heat decrease and rains come in Delhi?



The temperature in Delhi has remained around 40 degrees in the last few days. According to the Meteorological Department, the weather in Delhi will remain the same for the coming few days as well.

However, there is a possibility of light rain on the coming weekend July 2-3. Nevertheless, the monsoon will take more time to arrive in the national capital. The maximum temperature in Delhi can reach 41 degrees Celsius in the next 24 hours.

