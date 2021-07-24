Monsoon has now covered the entire country with almost every state witnessing heavy rainfall. The torrential rains in various parts of the country even led to the situation of floods with water level rising at alarming speed.

New Delhi| Jagran News Desk: Monsoon has now covered the entire country with almost every state witnessing heavy rainfall. The torrential rains in various parts of the country even led to the situation of floods with water level rising at alarming speed. Many states inclduing Maharashtra and Karnataka are already suffering from devastating flood-like situation in many districts.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy to very heavy rains in some areas along the west coast including Maharashtra and said that due to the low-pressure area in the North West Bay of Bengal next week, there may be good rains in East and North India for the next two days.

The Meteorological Department also said that from July 25, rain activities are likely to increase in Northwest India. At the same time, there is a possibility of widespread rain with heavy to very heavy rainfall in Uttarakhand from July 25 to 28. States like Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, and West Uttar Pradesh, will witness good rainfall on July 26 and July 28 whereas Punjab and East Uttar Pradesh will receive rainfall on July 27 and 28.

According to the information shared by the Meteorological Department, a low-pressure area remains over Jharkhand and adjoining North Chhattisgarh. However, it will gradually move to the west-northwestwards of the country.

As per the report of the weather forecasting agency Skymet Weather, parts of Northeast India, Sikkim, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Coastal Karnataka, Kerala, Vidarbha, Jharkhand will witness light to moderate rainfall in the coming week.

Meanwhile, the Meteorological Department also predicted that Gujarat will witness rain with moderate to very heavy rainfall till July 25 whereas rainfall will continue over East and adjoining Central India. On the other hand, heavy to very heavy rains are likely to continue in East Rajasthan till July 26.

