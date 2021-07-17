Monsoon has brought respite for people from hot and humid however it has also caused the flood-like situation in various parts of the country.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall for Delhi-NCR and western Uttar Pradesh for July 18. This comes after the Delhi-NCR recorded a minimum temperature of 28.2 degrees Celsius on Saturday, a notch higher than the season's normal.

"The minimum temperature recorded at the Safdarjung Observatory considered the official reading of the city, was 28.2 degrees Celsius, and the relative humidity at 8.30 am was recorded at 75 per cent," the IMD said.

Delhi had received the first rain of the monsoon on Tuesday, 16 days after the usual date of June 27.

Meanwhile, the weather department has issued an orange alert for Uttarakhand. It has predicted heavy rainfall in eight districts of the state from July 18 to July 20. The eight districts are Kangra, Mandi, Chamba, Bilaspur, Solan, Sirmaur, Kullu, and Shimla. Along with that, a yellow alert has been issued by the department for the Una district.

Earlier, it had predicted moderate and heavy to intense rainfall between July 10 and 15 in several parts of the country. It had also predicted extremely heavy rainfall in parts of Maharashtra, Goa and Konkan. While talking about Uttar Pradesh, the IMD had predicted heavy to very heavy rain in some parts of the state between July 17 and July 20.

Monsoon has brought respite for people from hot and humid however it has also caused the flood-like situation in various parts of the country.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen