Monsoon Updates: In Mumbai, the IMD has issued a heavy rain and thunderstorm alert for the city and surrounding districts. At least 30 people were killed on Sunday in three Mumbai suburbs when several houses collapsed in landslides.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Following the advancement of the Monsoon in north India, the national capital, Delhi and the financial capital, Mumbai, were drenched with heavy rain on Monday, a day after at least 35 people were killed across the country in landslides and house collapses triggered by downpours. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy to very heavy rain in north India, including New Delhi, over the next two days.

In Mumbai, the IMD has issued a heavy rain and thunderstorm alert for the city and surrounding districts. At least 30 people were killed on Sunday in three Mumbai suburbs when several houses collapsed in landslides after rain. At least three people were also killed when a house collapsed in the northern state of Uttarakhand after a cloudburst in Uttarkashi district.

Several low-lying areas of Delhi and Mumbai were flooded and Twitter was filled with images of submerged vehicles and people wading through waist-deep water. India is in the midst of its annual rainy season but the downpours over the past few days have been particularly heavy. Extreme weather has hit several parts of the world in recent weeks with flooding in Europe, dam collapses in China and heatwaves in North America adding to worries about climate change.

Heavy rain is likely in these states during the next 24 hours:

According to Skymet Weather, during the next 24 hours, parts of Konkan and Goa, parts of Haryana, Delhi, Jammu and Kashmir, parts of Uttarakhand, parts of Himachal Pradesh, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim and Andaman and Nicobar Islands, moderate to heavy rain may occur.

Light to moderate rain with isolated heavy rains have been predicted at isolated places over East Rajasthan, South Gujarat, Coastal Karnataka, parts of Uttar Pradesh, East Bihar, Gangetic West Bengal, parts of Madhya Pradesh, Marathwada, Madhya Maharashtra and North Interior Karnataka.

Heavy rain alert issued for Mumbai:

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday afternoon issued a 'red alert' for Mumbai and other districts in the Konkan region, predicting extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places over the next 24 hours.

Red alert in Himachal Pradesh:

The Meteorological Center Shimla has issued a red alert of heavy rain in the state on July 19. An orange alert has been issued for July 20 and then yellow for two days. The weather is forecast to remain bad across the state till July 22.

Cloudburst in Uttarakhand, heavy rain warning:

Natural disasters continue to wreak havoc in Uttarakhand as a cloudburst caused devastation at two different places in the state on Sunday. After Uttarkashi district, there has been an incident of cloudburst in Tehri Garhwal also. About half a dozen houses have been damaged due to cloudburst in Bhilangana of Tehri Garhwal. Earlier, 3 people died in a cloudburst incident in Mando village of Uttarkashi. The Meteorological Department has issued a warning of heavy rain in many districts of the state.

