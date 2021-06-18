Weather Updates: Delhi is expected to see the rainfall by June 27, IMD has forecasted adding that the remaining parts of Gujarat, South Rajasthan, Western Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh are likely to witness the monsoon rains in 24 hours.

New Delhi | Jagran New Desk: With South-Western Monsoon strengthening up its pace, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and many parts of Uttar Pradesh are receiving heavy and continuous rainfall. Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted that monsoon rains will make Delhi wait even more.

The National Capital is expected to see the rainfall by June 27, IMD has forecasted. It added that the remaining parts of Gujarat, South Rajasthan, Western Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh are likely to witness the monsoon rains in 24 hours.

As of now, the Northern Limit of Monsoon is reportedly passing through Junagarh, Dausa, Guna, Kanpur, Meerut, Ambala and Amritsar. The monsoon flow pattern is expected to centralise between June 26 to June 30. Following this, the Northwestern part of the country is expected to start receiving the monsoon rains. Before this, the Indian Meteorology Department (IMD) had predicted that the wind system of the monsoon may reach Delhi by June 15.

Usually, the monsoon rains reach Delhi by June 27. The rest of the country is covered by the monsoon rains by July 8. According to Skymet Weather, last year Monsoon wind system had reached Delhi by June 25 and the rest of the country by June 29. The website added that Monsoon rains will begin normally only from June 27 onward.

Rain in the following states:

The IMD said that Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Eastern Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand will continue to receive heavy rainfall during the weekend. At many places, heavy lightning and rainfall are also expected. Across the National Capital Range –in Gurugram, Noida and Ghaziabad – the sky will remain clouded. Light rainfall with thunders is also expected in NCR.

Rainfall in these districts of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar:

The IMD has issued Orange Alert for June 21 for parts of North-Western Bihar for the following districts: Western Champaran, Sivan, Saran, Eastern Champaran and Gopalganj.

In Uttar Pradesh, for the next 24 hours, an alert for moderate to heavy rainfall is forecasted for the following districts: Maharajganj, Siddharth Nagar, Gonda, Balrampur, Shravasti, Bahraich, Lakhimpur Khiri, Mirzapur, Varanasi, Sant Ravidas Nagar, Azamgarh, Mau, Ballia, Deoria, Gorakhpur, Sant Kabir Nagar, Basti, Kushinagar, Barabanki, Sultanpur, Ayodhya and Ambedkar Nagar.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan