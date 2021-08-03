Weather Updates: As per the IMD forecast, heavy to very heavy rain is predicted in Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Haryana till August 5. Heavy rainfall is also predicted in Rajasthan and Bihar on Wednesday and Thursday, the IMD said.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Incessant rains across Indian states including Rajasthan, Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana have caused a flood-like situation in many parts. Landslides and cloudbursts have also wreaked havoc in Jammu and Kashmir, Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh disrupting the vehicular movement on National Highways.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted widespread rains in states like Bihar, Delhi, UP, Rajasthan and others in the next two days. The IMD has also issued various alerts seeing the possibility of heavy rains in the region in the coming days. As per the IMD forecast, heavy to very heavy rain is predicted in Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Haryana till August 5. Heavy rainfall is also predicted in Rajasthan and Bihar on Wednesday and Thursday, the IMD said.

The IMD has also predicted light to moderate rainfall in the Delhi-NCR region for the next two days. However, the weather department has said that Delhi will receive more than normal rainfall in the month of August as compared to the same time in previous years. Meanwhile, many districts in Uttar Pradesh is expected to witness extreme weather conditions -- heavy rains and lightning -- in the coming 2-3 days. The IMD has also issued an alert in many districts.

The Meteorological Department has issued a warning of heavy rain for three consecutive days in the eastern state of Bihar. IMD has issued a yellow alert on Monday due to light to heavy rain accompanied by strong wind in many districts of the state. Heavy rain and thundershowers are expected in six districts of Bihar in the next 24 hours. The Meteorological Department has issued a warning of heavy rain, thunder and lightning in Kishanganj, Araria, Madhubani, Katihar, Supaul and Purnia. Light to moderate rain is expected over the rest of the state. The monsoon trough is currently passing through Gaya.

Furthermore, in Madhya Pradesh, the Meteorological Department has issued an orange alert in 25 districts. In view of the possibility of heavy rains in Gwalior, Shivpuri, Guna, Ashok Nagar, Datia, Sheopur, Morena and Bhind, a red alert has been issued. In Rajasthan, heavy to very heavy rains are likely at some places in the districts including Tonk, Jaipur, Bharatpur and Kota divisions.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan