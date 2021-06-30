Light rains may occur over parts of Tamil Nadu, South Gujarat, Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand. Read on to know more.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday said said that people in the national capital may face more heat in the coming week as according to the weather forecast, there is no possibility of the Southwest Monsoon advancing towards the remaining parts of Rajasthan, Delhi, Haryana, and Punjab till July 7. As a result, Delhi will have to face heat waves amid the arriving monsoon.

Rain warning in these states in next 24 hours

Light to moderate rains may occur over parts of Bihar, Sikkim, Assam, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, parts of Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura.

Light to moderate rains with occasional heavy rains may occur in Northeast Uttar Pradesh, parts of Jharkhand, isolated parts of Telangana, Coastal Karnataka, Chhattisgarh, Kerala, Lakshadweep, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, and Coastal Andhra Pradesh.

Moderate rain with isolated rain may occur over the rest of Bihar, Gangetic West Bengal, Odisha, Konkan and Goa, parts of Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada, and Rayalaseema, and East-Central and South Madhya Pradesh.

Light rains may occur over parts of Tamil Nadu, South Gujarat, Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand.

Where has monsoon reached till now?

Two weeks ahead of its time the southwest monsoon has reached Barmer in western Rajasthan which is its last stop. That is why the plains of North India is yet to welcome monsoon including Delhi. Currently, the South Northern Limit of Monsoon (NLM) is still passing Barmer, Bhilwara, Dholapur, Aligarh, Meerut, Ambala, and Amritsar.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal