New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Monsoon has covered almost the entire nation with heavy rainfalls in many parts of the country including Delhi-NCR, Haryana, Punjab, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh. The incessant rains have also led to the situation of floods in several states including Maharashtra, Karnataka while several instances of cloudbursts have been reported from northern states and UTs including Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

As per the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), due to the low-pressure area over South Bangladesh and adjoining North Bay of Bengal and West Bengal, heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely over many states across the country in the next few days. The IMD has predicted heavy downpours in UP, West Bengal, Jharkhand and Bihar during the next 24 hours.

According to the Meteorological Department, heavy to very heavy rains are likely to continue in Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh till July 30, while Odisha, West Bengal, Jharkhand, East Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Bihar may receive heavy rains till July 31.

Meanwhile, the national capital on Thursday received a fresh spell of rains due to which several roads witnessed waterlogging disrupting traffic movement in parts of the city. According to the IMD, the national capital region (Delhi-NCR) will likely recieve heavy in the coming 5-6 days as the southwest monsoon has covered the entire NCR region.

Heavy rains in UP for next 2 days:

According to the forecast issued by the Meteorological Department, there may be heavy rain in the areas around Aligarh, Mathura, Firozabad, Kanpur Nagar, Kanpur Dehat, Hathras of Uttar Pradesh. The weather department has also predicted the possibility of rain in Agra, Firozabad, Prayagraj, Pratapgarh, Hamirpur, Jalaun, Etawah, Auraiya. On this day, continuous rain may also occur in Kanpur Nagar, Kanpur Dehat on July 30. At the same time, there may be heavy rain in the nearby areas of districts like Prayagraj, Chitrakoot, Sant Ravidas Nagar, Varanasi, Bahraich, Lakhimpur Kheri, Balrampur, Siddharthnagar, Gonda, Pilibhit on July 31.

Heavy rain is likely in these states during the next 24 hours:

According to Skymet Weather, light to moderate rain is possible over West Bengal, Jharkhand, parts of Bihar, Punjab, Haryana, North East Rajasthan and North Madhya Pradesh during the next 24 hours. Light to moderate rain is also precited in parts of Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, parts of Odisha, Konkan & Goa, southeast Rajasthan, west Madhya Pradesh, parts of Vidarbha, Coastal Karnataka, Gujarat region, Telangana and Andaman & Nicobar Islands. Light rain is possible over Delhi, West Rajasthan, Saurashtra and Kutch, Marathwada, Madhya Maharashtra, Kerala, Coastal Andhra Pradesh and rest of Northeast India tomorrow.

