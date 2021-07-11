It is said that easterly winds have created a favourable condition for the southwest monsoon that would lead to heavy to very heavy rainfall in states like Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Jammu and Kashmir.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: People across north India will get a respite from the hot and humid conditions soon as the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rains for several parts of the country for the next five days.

The weather department has also issued a yellow alert for Bihar. It said that heavy rains would lead to flooding in several districts of the state.

It has also issued red, orange and yellow alerts for several districts of Kerala and Karnataka. For Karnataka, a red alert has been issued for Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, and Uttara Kannada districts while an orange alert has been issued for Chikkamagaluru, Hassan, Kodagu, and Shivamogga districts.

The IMD has also yellow alert for Chamarajanagar, Mandya, Mysore, Ramanagara, Kalaburagi, Vijayapura, Bagalkot, Bidar, Belagavi, Dharwad, Gadag and Haveri districts of Karnataka.

The late arrival of the southwest monsoon in the northern district made people anxious. It was earlier predicted that the monsoon will hit the national capital in mid-June however, it did not happen. According to the officials, this will be the most-delayed monsoon in Delhi in the last 15 years.

According to IMD, low-level easterly winds from the Bay of Bengal have moved north-westwards, reaching Delhi, Haryana, and East Rajasthan. At the same time, humidity is also likely to increase in the region.

