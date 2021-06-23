According to the latest forecast by Indian Metereological Department (IMD), for the rest of the week till Sunday, June 27, most of Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, West Bengal, Sikkim, Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh are likely to receive moderate to heavy rainfall.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Bihar, eastern Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Odisha, Jharkhand and the rest of the Central and southern states will continue to receive the rainfall due to active status of Monsoon in these parts of the country. However, Delhi-NCR and parts of western Uttar Pradesh will have to wait for at least a week more for first monsoon showers in the region.

According to the latest forecast by Indian Metereological Department (IMD), for the rest of the week till Sunday, June 27, most of Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, West Bengal, Sikkim, Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh are likely to receive moderate to heavy rainfall. Monsoon is least likely to progress into Delhi, Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarkhand and Jammu and Kashmir in the next seven days, IMD stated.

According to IMD, south-west monsoon has covered most of the country except for Rajasthan, Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir and parts of Uttarakhand. Monsoon was earlier predicted to move to the central and north-western parts of the country rather normally. However, it is least likely to march forward during the course of next seven days.

Heavy rainfall at these places

IMD has predicted heavy rainfall in the eastern part of the country. During the course of next five days, West Bengal, Sikkim, northern Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Bihar and Jharkhand will see heavy rainfall. Apart from this, heavy rainfall is also predicted in the Jharkhand districts bordering West Bengal and Odisha. West Bengal’s Siliguri and Darjeeling region along with the state of Sikkim are also likely to see heavy rainfall. For the next five days, the Gangetic region in West Bengal is forecasted to witness the heaviest rainfall of the monsoon season this year.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal