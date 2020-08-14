In its daily updates, the weather department has said that heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected in large parts of the country over the next two-three days. However, the intensity of the rainfall will likely decrease thereafter, the IMD noted.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Heavy rains have battered many states across India, claiming several lives and affecting thousands across the country. However, people across the country aren’t going to receive a breather as the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that more rainfall in India over the next two-three days.

In its daily updates, the weather department has said that heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected in large parts of the country over the next two-three days. However, the intensity of the rainfall will likely decrease thereafter, the IMD noted.

According to the weather department, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, east Rajasthan and several parts of western India are expected to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall during the next two-three days.

"Isolated extremely heavy falls are also likely over Gujarat state during next two-three days and over ghat areas of central Maharashtra during next 24 hours," the IMD said.

Here are the ten things you need to know:

* Mumbaiites won’t receive a breather as the IMD has forecasted heavy rainfall to occur in coastal regions of Maharashtra including Mumbai, Thane and Palghar, adding that heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely to occur at isolated places in Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sidhudurg.

* The IMD has also issued a red alert for Pune while an orange alert has been issued for Satara, Raigad, Thane and Kolhapur as the weather department predicted more showers in the Konkan region and some areas in the central part of the state.

* According to IMD, the Santacruz weather bureau, representative of Mumbai's suburbs, recorded 42 mm downpour, while the Colaba observatory in south Mumbai reported 17.8 mm rainfall. The Dahanu weather station, on the other hand, in coastal Palghar reported 90.1 mm rainfall.

* Kerala, which is one the worst-hit state in India, will also receive heavy to very heavy rainfall. The state has been devastated by the heavy rains which have claimed over 50 lives in Kerala so far. Looking at the worsening situation, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said his government will ensure rehabilitation of the families affected by the rains.

* Meanwhile, Delhiites will likely receive relief from the scorching heat as heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected in national capital region over the next 2-3 days. The national capital on Thursday witnessed its heaviest spell of rains this season.

* “Light intensity rain would occur over isolated places of Najafgarh, Dwarka, Gurugram, Sohna and Manesar during the next 2 hours. No weather/rainfall alert for Redfort in Old Delhi during the next 1 hour,” the IMD said.

* According to the IMD, the Ayanagar weather station recorded 106.9 mm rainfall, the maximum in the city, since Wednesday morning. The Palam and Ridge weather stations gauged 99.9 mm and 98.2 mm precipitation respectively during the period. The Safdarjung observatory, which provides representative figures for the city, recorded 83.8 mm rainfall.

* The situation in Assam has also improved with the water receding from Morigaon district, though 11,262 people in 40 villages of Dhemaji and Baksa districts are still affected, said the IMD. According to officials, the death toll due to flood and landslides has increased to 136 in the state.

* Meanwhile, light to moderate rain and thundershowers are expected in Uttar Pradesh. “Rain/thundershowers and lightning very likely during next 3 hours (valid up to 10:20 am) at isolated places over Lucknow, Barabanki, Unnao, Sitapur, Hardoi, Lakhimpur Kheri, Shahjahanpur, Pilibhit, Bareilly, Rampur, Raebareli, Kannauj, Ayodhya districts and adjoining areas,” the IMD has said.

* Heavy rains lashed most parts of Haryana and Punjab, leading to a drop in maximum temperatures in the region. In Haryana, heavy rains led to waterlogging in some low-lying areas, including in Sonipat and Ambala districts. Rains also lashed Panchkula, Gurgaon, Kaithal, Kurukshetra, Panipat and Karnal. In Punjab, Patiala, Pathankot, Gurdaspur and Mohali were among the places that saw rainfall.

(With inputs from agencies)

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma