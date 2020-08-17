Kerala – which has been battered by heavy rains – will likely receive a breather from rains. The authorities on Sunday said that the death toll in the Idduki landslide has increased to 58 as three more bodies have been recovered.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: People across Maharashtra won’t receive a breather from the incessant rains in this week as the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that several areas across the state will receive heavy to very heavy rainfall on August 17. Issuing a red alert for two districts of the state -- Pune and Satara – the weather department said that the intensity of rains might reduce from Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Delhiites will likely get relief from the scorching heat as the weather department has predicted light rains in some isolated areas of Delhi-NCR over the next two days.

Here are ten things you need to know:

* In Maharashtra, a red alert has been issued for Pune and Satara by the IMD, urging the authorities to take preventive steps to minimise damage. The IMD has also predicted that heavy rainfall at isolated places in Mumbai, Raigad, and Palghar.

* The incessant rains have forced the authorities across various dams in the state to release water. In a statement, the irrigation department of Maharashtra said that water from the Koyna dam in Satara district is being released at the rate of 52,146 cusecs in the downstream Koyna river.

* Meanwhile, Kerala – which has been battered by heavy rains – will likely receive a breather from rains. The authorities on Sunday said that the death toll in the Idduki landslide has increased to 58 as three more bodies have been recovered.

* The authorities have now said that a ground-penetrating radar will be used to locate bodies buried in the landslide at Pettimudi in the district, adding that NDRF police, fire force personnel and locals are engaged in rescue operations.

* The flood situation in Assam, however, has improved. The incessant rainfall across the state has affected thousands of people across the state. On Sunday, the authorities said that nearly 12,000 people were affected by the floods in Dhemaji, Lakhimpur and Baksa districts of the state.

* Meanwhile, the flood situation in Bihar hasn’t improved and continues to be in the grip of the deluge. According to authorities, nearly 81.50 lakh people have been affected by the rains in Bihar so far, adding that 5.46 lakh have been rescued by 33 teams of NDRF and SDRF in the state.

* The IMD has also issued a warning for Jharkhand, Odisha and Telangana, saying heavy to very heavy rainfall coupled with the strong surface wind will likely take place in many parts of the region as a low-pressure area is forming over the Bay of Bengal.

* Light rains and thundershowers are also expected in several districts of Uttar Pradesh and Haryana, said the IMD. “Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of Agra, Barsana, Garhmukteswar, Hastinapur, Khatoli, Yamunanagar, Kurukshetra, Bijnor, Chandpur during next two hours,” the weather department said.

* Heavy rains are also expected in several districts of Uttarakhand. So far, the incessant rains have led to landslides in several places of the state, causing severe damage.

* According to a data by the Ministry of Home Affairs’ disaster management division, 868 people have lost their lives to floods in 11 states. “A lot of rain was recorded last week alone which helped northwest India largely cover its deficiency. Parts of Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan have recorded extremely heavy rains in the past 24 hours,” Hindustan Times quoted RK Jenamani, senior scientist at the National Weather Forecasting Centre, as saying.

(With agency inputs)

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma