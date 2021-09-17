New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Dozens of people have lost their lives while thousands have been forced to leave their homes as heavy rains continue to wreak havoc in states like Bihar, Assam, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand. The Army, Navy, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and police teams have been deployed to carry out the rescue operation in several parts of the country as heavy rains continue to wreak havoc in India.



Here's everything you need to know about the floods in India:



Odisha: Heavy rains in Odisha have triggered flood-like situations, prompting the authorities to issue alerts. Water was released from the Hirakud reservoir on the Mahanandi river after the heavy rainfall in the state.



"This afternoon, 28 gates of Hirakud Dam were opened through which 4.81 lakh cusec water was being discharged. We are expecting this peak flood in Mahanadi to cross Mundali on Saturday… The situation is not very alarming, however, the authorities and district collectors have been asked to be fully prepared," News18 quoted Special relief commissioner Pradeep Jeena as saying.



Gujarat: Gujarat's Jamnagar and Rajkot have been badly hit by the continuous rains, leading to floods in the region. Currently, over 2,000 people in Rajkot and more than 5,000 people in Jamnagar have been affected by the floods in the state.



According to Arun Mahesh Babu, Rajkot District Magistrate (DM), a total number of 1,467 people from rural areas and 600 people living in urban areas have been rescued and sent to safe places.



Meanwhile, teams of NDRF, SDRF, the Indian Navy, Indian Air Force, and Coast Guard have been deployed to carry out the rescue operations.



West Bengal: Incessant rains, caused by the deep depression in the Bay of Bengal, have wreaked havoc in the state. Several areas of the state have been badly affected due to the flood-like situation.



Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh: Since the beginning of the monsoon, Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh have been witnessing landslides that have claimed the lives of several people.



Different national highways are shut due to these landslides causing trouble to commuters. Recently, the authorities had to shut the Gangotri highway (NH-94) because of a major landslide amid incessant rainfall in Uttarkashi.



Uttar Pradesh: The state has been witnessing heavy rainfall since the beginning of the monsoon, which resulted in flood-like situations. Meanwhile, heavy rain and lightning have claimed 13 lives in the central districts of Uttar Pradesh.



“Heavy rainfall has been recorded across the state, mainly in the central UP districts such as Ayodhya, Barabanki, and Lucknow. About 33mm rainfall has been recorded over the last 24 hours. A few incidents of lightning and thunderstorm, as well as house collapses, have been reported. As per initial reports, 13 deaths have been reported, while close to a dozen more have been injured in rain-related incidents,” UP Relief Commissioner Ranvir Prasad was quoted as saying by Indian express.

Uttar Pradesh is witnessing the worst ever monsoon this year, seeing the situation Cheif Minister Yogi Adityanath has asked all the District Magistrates to provide relief to the people who have been affected due to the flood.

Chief Minister's office (CMO) has instructed all the schools and colleges to remain shut for the next two days -- September 17 and September 18. The CMO further directed that any permissible assistance on any kind of loss will also be provided.

