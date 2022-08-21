Monsoon Updates: Over 30 Dead As Heavy Rains, Landslides Wreak Havoc In Himachal, U'khand | Top Developments

At least 31 people, mostly from Himachal Pradesh, have lost their lives in the past few days as heavy rains, flash floods, and landslides continue to wreak havoc in north and central India. Normal life has been severely battered by the heavy monsoon rains as gushing water and landslides swept away homes and residences and roads in several states, including Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Jharkhand, and Odisha.

HERE's A QUICK RECAP OF HOW MONSOON HAS AFFECTED NORMAL LIFE ACROSS THE COUNTRY:

HIMACHAL PRADESH:

The heavy rainfall has triggered landslides and flashfloods in many parts of the state, with 22 people losing their lives. 10 others have also been injured, with the Himalayan state reporting 36 weather-related incidents till now.

On Saturday, the Chakki bridge in Himachal Pradesh's Kangra also collapsed, disrupting train services between Pathankot and Jogindernagar. Besides, 743 roads, including the Manali-Chandigarh national highway at Mandi and the Shimla-Chandigarh highway at Shoghi, have also been blocked for traffic.

State officials have issued a warning for landslides till August 25, predicting heavy rains in districts like Kangra, Chamba, Mandi, Kullu, Shimla, Sirmaur, Solan, Hamirpur, Una, and Bilaspur.

UTTARAKHAND:

Similar scenes were noticed in the neighbouring Uttarakhand, where a series of cloudbursts killed four people on Saturday. 10 others have also gone missing as rivers breached banks, washed away bridges, and threw mud and water inside houses, forcing the evacuation of multiple villages.

As the gushing waters threatened more damage, several roads were blocked for traffic, while all Anganwadi centers and schools were ordered shut in the Pauri district of Uttarakhand.

ODISHA:

Heavy rains have also battered Odisha, which is reeling under floods in the Mahanadi river system with around 4 lakh people marooned in 500 villages – reporting four deaths, and neighbouring Jharkhand one.

Odisha braced for more damage with parts in its north receiving rains since Friday night. Prices of vegetables have shot up in the markets of Bhubaneswar with the supply chain disrupted.

Water levels in Subarnarekha, Budhabalang, Baitarani and Salandi are being monitored as Balasore, Keonjhar and Mayurbhanj received heavy rain on the previous night, Odisha Water Resources Chief Engineer B K Mishra said on Saturday.

JHARKHAND:

In the neighbouring Jharkhand, heavy rainfall associated with high-speed winds since Friday evening uprooted scores of trees and electricity poles, and submerged low-lying areas in many districts.

A woman died when a mud wall of her house caved in on her in West Singhbhum district on Saturday morning as the deep depression that crossed the Odisha coast on the previous evening brought incessant rainfall in several areas, an official said.

Normal life was thrown out of gear with rain disrupting power supply in many areas for long hours and causing traffic jams in major cities. Two flights have also been cancelled till 2 pm due to bad weather on Saturday, officials at Birsa Munda Airport in Ranchi told PTI.

OTHER STATES:

The India Meteorological Department said isolated extremely heavy rainfall is expected over West Madhya Pradesh on Sunday and East Rajasthan on Monday.

Meanwhile, the yatra to the famous Mata Vaishno Devi shrine atop Trikuta hills in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district resumed this morning on the old track after remaining temporarily suspended overnight following heavy rains.

However, the Himkoti (battery car) track which is also known as the new track, is still closed due to ongoing clearance operation, even as the helicopter service remained suspended due to bad weather, officials said.

The pilgrimage was temporarily suspended Friday evening following heavy rains in the Trikuta hills. Thousands of pilgrims were present at the shrine when it started raining heavily around 6 pm and continued till midnight.

Several videos shared on social media show flood-like situations on the Vaishno Devi track.

(With PTI inputs)