Monsoon Updates: According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), the monsoon will reach Delhi today (July 10), making it the most delayed monsoon in the national capital in the last 15 years.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: In a respite from the scorching heat in the national capital, the Indian Meteorological Department has predicted light rain or thundershowers in Delhi today and attributed the rain to the advancement of Monsoon over the National Capital Region from Saturday onwards.

According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), the monsoon will reach Delhi today (July 10), making it the most delayed monsoon in the national capital in the last 15 years. "The monsoon is likely to advance over remaining parts of west Uttar Pradesh, some more parts of Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan and Delhi around July 10," the IMD had said.

The weatherman has predicted a partly cloudy sky with light rain or thundershowers towards evening and night in the city. According to MeT officials, the maximum temperature would settle around 38 degrees Celsius. The minimum temperature settled at 28.6 degrees Celsius, one notch above normal, in the city.

"Slow progressing Southwest Monsoon is very likely to reach Delhi, Haryana, Chandigarh, remaining parts of Punjab and Rajasthan in the next 24 hours. After this, there may be light to moderate rain in the capital for the next five to six days", the IMD said.

Monsoon Updates in other states:

Additionally, the IMD has said that cold air will blow in many parts of Punjab and the temperature will start dropping from July 10 onwards. The weather department added that the monsoon will cover the entire state on July 11 and 12.

The IMD has also issued a warning of heavy rain in seven districts of Himachal Pradesh including Chamba, Kangra, Kullu, Mandi, Shimla, Solan and Sirmaur on Saturday and Sunday.

The Meteorological Department also predicted good rains in different parts of Rajasthan in the coming days. With the possibility of active monsoon in some parts of Kota, Jaipur Udaipur, Bharatpur and Ajmer divisions, rain is expected at most places in the state on Saturday and Sunday.

Furthermore, the IMD said that monsoon conditions remain strong over Tamil Nadu and other parts of South India. Rain is predicted at isolated places over Telangana and Coastal Andhra Pradesh, besides most places over Kerala, Lakshadweep, Coastal Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry in the next two days.

According to the IMD, the formation of a low-pressure area in the Bay of Bengal is likely to cause heavy rain over Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Odisha in the next five days.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan