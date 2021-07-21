IMD has issued a yellow alert for Delhi-NCR for Wednesday, predicting light to moderate rainfall for the city and parts of western Uttar Pradesh.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for Delhi-NCR for Wednesday, predicting light to moderate rainfall for the city and parts of western Uttar Pradesh. It has also predicted moderate to heavy rainfall in Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Haryana for Wednesday.

Following is a detailed report of weather updates:

Uttar Pradesh:

For Uttar Pradesh, the weather department has said that thundershowers are predicted in Modinagar, Hapur, Gulatothi, Khurja, Pahasu, Gabhana, Aligarh, Tundla, Agra, Jalesar, Atrauli, Bulandshahar and Bijnor for Wednesday. It said that light rains are also expected in Kandhala, Noida, Jattari and Modinagar.

Delhi:

Heavy rains are predicted in Delhi for Wednesday. The continuous rainfall over the past few days in the city has covered the rain deficit in the capital, reducing the shortfall from 39 per cent.

The monsoon had reached Delhi on July 13; sixteen days after the normal onset date of June 27.

Mumbai:

The meteorological department has issued a red alert for Mumbai and Konkan region due to heavy rainfall. So far, around 42 people have died due to rain-related incidents in Mumbai.

West Bengal and northeast India:

Heavy to very heavy rainfall is also expected over Sikkim and West Bengal for Wednesday. It is said that a low-pressure area is likely to form over the northwest Bay of Bengal around July 23.

"The Eastern end lies north of its normal position and is likely to continue there during the next 2 days and shift southwards thereafter," it said.

Rajasthan:

Heavy rainfall is predicted in Rajasthan in the next 24 hours. The state has been lashed with heavy rains with Sawai Madhopur recording the highest 143 mm of rains in a day.

According to the weather department, light to moderate rain occurred at most places in the districts of Jaipur and Bharatpur divisions, while heavy to very heavy showers were witnessed at some places in Sawai Madhopur, Dholpur and Alwar districts since Monday.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv