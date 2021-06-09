Monsoon Forecast: Meanwhile, the IMD has also predicted that the monsoon is likely to advance into more parts of Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, some parts of Odisha and more parts of West Bengal during the next two days.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The southwest monsoon arrived in Mumbai on Wednesday, the IMD announced as heavy rains lashed the country's financial capital and suburbs since early morning. Water-logging was reported in some low-lying areas, affecting the local train services in the city, while routes of some BEST buses were diverted and some disruption in traffic. The IMD has also issued a severe weather warning for the next five days in Maharashtra.

A high tide of over four metres is expected around noon in the Arabian Sea, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said. "It's monsoon arrival in Mumbai today," said Dr Jayanta Sarkar, head of the India Meteorological Department's (IMD) Mumbai office.

Nothing beats the joy of walking in the rains .⛈️🌧️☂️ #MumbaiRains — Premanshbhagat (@Premanshbhagat8) June 9, 2021

This is not fog or haze..... The real monsoon has arrived in #Mumbai very strong downpour and looks like this is going to continue all day long. Happy that we are all #WFH #MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/qxqFCDIFXo — AD (@TheAshDash) June 9, 2021

Informing about the affected local train services, the Indian Railways said that the train services on the Harbour line between Vashi and CSMT has been suspended. Local train services from CSMT top Thane has also been suspended due to waterlogging, it added.

"Due to heavy rains & waterlogging near Chunabhatti railway station, train services on Harbour line b/w CSMT- Vashi suspended from 10.20 am. On Mainline due to waterlogging in Sion-Kurla section, services have been suspended from CSMT- Thane from 10.20 am", Central railway CPRO said.

Maharashtra: Railway tracks submerged between Sion railway station & GTB Nagar railway station due to heavy rainfall in Mumbai.



Mumbai Local train services b/w Kurla & CSMT have been halted, as a precautionary measure; services to resume as soon as the water recedes.#Monsoon pic.twitter.com/YUaETnmv7z — ANI (@ANI) June 9, 2021

Maharashtra: Heavy rainfall in Mumbai causes traffic snarls in different parts of the city, visuals from Eastern Express Highway-Chembur. #Monsoon pic.twitter.com/8YaFZedS7N — ANI (@ANI) June 9, 2021

Waterlogging has been reported from several low-lying areas in Mumbai, including the Gandhi Market area of King Circle, from Sion and the Milan subway in Vile Parle. Visuals from the Milan subway showed autos and two-wheelers wading through knee-deep water. A video from Sion showed roads already flooded with ankle-deep water.

#WATCH | Maharashtra: Streets get waterlogged as Mumbai receives heavy rainfall. Visuals from Sion. #Monsoon has arrived in Mumbai today. pic.twitter.com/1q3l5qMvuv — ANI (@ANI) June 9, 2021

#WATCH | Maharashtra: Vehicles wade through water at Gandhi Market in Mumbai, following heavy rainfall. #Monsoon has arrived in Mumbai today. pic.twitter.com/t2njvLfkco — ANI (@ANI) June 9, 2021

#WATCH | Maharashtra: Severe waterlogging at Kings Circle in Mumbai, due to heavy rainfall. #Monsoon has arrived in Mumbai today. pic.twitter.com/PI2ySwhBCR — ANI (@ANI) June 9, 2021

According to the IMD, the Colaba observatory (representative of south Mumbai) received 77.4 mm rainfall, while the Santacruz observatory (representative of the suburbs) recorded 59.6 mm downpour in the last 24 hours. As per the BMC, the island city, eastern suburbs and western suburbs recorded 48.49 mm, 66.99 mm and 48.99 mm rain, respectively, in the 24-hour period ending at 8 am on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the IMD in a tweet said that the southwest monsoon is likely to advance into more parts of Maharashtra and is likely to advance into more parts of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, some parts of Odisha, and more parts of West Bengal during the next two days.

Mumbai has been witnessing heavy rainfall since Tuesday evening, but the India Meteorological Department (IMD) termed them as pre-monsoon showers and expected that the monsoon will arrive in Mumbai in a day or two. The IMD had also issued a warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall in the city and adjoining areas of Raigad, Thane, Palghar, Pune, Nashik for the next 4 days starting from June 9 to June 13.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan