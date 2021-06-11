Monsoon Updates: For the past few days, following Monsoon’s arrival in Maharashtra, heavy rainfall is being recorded from across the state. The incidents of waterlogging continue to be recorded in Mumbai.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: People in Delhi-NCR, Haryana and parts of Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan got a stroke of relief from the scorching heat of summers, as thundering pre-monsoon showers rinsed the region starting late Thursday night. On the monsoon front, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said that South-West Monsoon is panning across India with normal speed and in the next two days, the monsoon will knock through the skies of West Bengal and Jharkhand as well.

Monsoon Tracker – Places where monsoon has arrived:

According to Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), the monsoon has reached the parts of southern Gujarat, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and parts of southern Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh.

In the next 48-hours, IMD said, Monsoon is likely to reach the remaining parts of Gujarat, the whole of West Bengal, Jharkhand, and eastern Uttar Pradesh. In the Gangetic plains, for the next four days, strong winds (25-35 kmph) are likely to pan across the region along with light to moderate pre-monsoon showers. Monsoon winds are likely to strengthen over Odisha during the course of the next 24-hours.

Heavy rainfall predicted for these regions

According to IMD, on Friday and Saturday, heavy rainfall is expected along with the coastal districts of Odisha. Apart from this, between 11-13 June, heavy rainfall is predicted in Chhattisgarh, eastern Madhya Pradesh and the Vidarbha region of Maharashtra. The IMD added that in Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh, heavy rainfall is forecasted on June 12. Whereas in Delhi-NCR light to moderate pre-monsoon rain showers are likely to take place.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan