New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: After reaching Maharashtra, the Monsoon is now reaching several other states including Kerala, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat. As per the IMD, the Monsoon has reached Madhya Pradesh seven days earlier after which an orange alert has been issued for several parts of the state including Jabalpur. Meanwhile, in a respite for Delhiites from hot and humid weather, overnight rains brought the mercury down in the national capital and the minimum temperature on Friday was recorded at 20.4 degrees Celsius, eight notches below the season's average.

According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), light to moderate rainfall is likely to occur in Uttar Pradesh over the course of the next 1-2 hours. The weather department has also predicted heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning in parts of West Bengal and isolated rains in Odisha and Chhattisgarh and has already issued an alert.

"Very heavy to heavy rainfall will be witnessed in most of east India and adjoining central India, continuing from Friday, with the widespread rainfall activity a result of the underlying low-pressure area that formed over north Bay of Bengal and its neighbourhood around June 11", the IMD said.

The IMD has issued a rainfall alert in several states. These states include Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, West Bengal, Sikkim, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, Bihar, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, Karnataka and Goa.

Monsoon Updates:

The Southwest monsoon advanced further into parts of the north Arabian Sea, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Friday. It has also advanced into most parts of the North Bay of Bengal and parts of West Bengal today. A low-pressure area has formed over Northwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining Odisha and Gangetic West Bengal coasts, IMD said.

"Southwest Monsoon has further advanced into some more parts of North Arabian Sea and some more parts of south Gujarat region, south Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh and most parts of North Bay of Bengal and more parts of West Bengal today," IMD tweeted.

Meanwhile, the southwest monsoon is likely to reach Delhi by June 15, 12 days before its usual date of June 27, the IMD said. Normally, the monsoon reaches Delhi by June 27 and covers the entire country by July 8. "Conditions are favourable for early onset. It (monsoon) may reach Delhi by June 15 this time," the IMD said, adding, "Light to moderate rainfall is predicted in the capital over the next three days".

Under these favourable meteorological conditions, the southwest monsoon is likely to advance over the entire country outside the south Rajasthan and Kutch region of Gujarat during the next five-six days, the IMD said.

Meanwhile, a high alert was issued for Mumbai for June 13 and 14 by the metropolis' civic body after the IMD forecast "very heavy rain". All civic control rooms as well as those operated by other agencies have been issued the "high alert" directive, including power utility firms like BEST and Adani, while the Coast Guard, the Navy and NDRF have been told to remain on standby to render help if required.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan