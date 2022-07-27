Monkeypox Virus: How To Prevent Monkeypox? Know Its Symptoms And Other Details Here

The virus typically presents itself with fever, headache, rashes for up to three weeks, sore throat, cough, and swollen lymph nodes.

By Anushka Vats
Wed, 27 Jul 2022 10:39 AM IST
Minute Read
The World Health Organisation (WHO) on Saturday declared monkeypox a public health emergency of international concern (PHEIC). The viral which was first identified in monkeys is now being transmitted to humans through close contact with an infected person. Meanwhile, India's total tally of Monkeypox virus cases reached 4 after a 34-year-old man from Delhi tested positive on Sunday.

The disease is a viral zoonosis (a virus transmitted to humans from animals) with symptoms similar to those seen in the past in smallpox patients, although it is clinically less severe.

Symptoms Of Monkeypox:

The virus typically presents itself with fever, headache, rashes for up to three weeks, sore throat, cough, and swollen lymph nodes. The symptoms include lesions, which usually begin within one to three days of the onset of fever, last for around two to four weeks, and are often described as painful until the healing phase when they turn itchy (in the crust stage).

How To Prevent Monkeypox:

1. One should not eat inadequately cooked meat and other animal products in order to prevent the disease.

2. Don't get in close contact with the person who is already infected with the virus.

3. Maintain a significant distance from the infected person.

4. Avoid using the infected person's materials such as the bedding the person as it could be contaminated with the virus.

5. Being in contact with the sick person's material can increase the chances of the transmission of the infection. In case of accidental contact, make use of soap or water or alcohol-based sanitizers to disinfect your hands.

Is Monkeypox Dangerous?

According to WHO, monkeypox is a virus that causes mild symptoms including fever, aches, and pus-filled skin lesions and the infected people tend to recover within two to four weeks.

