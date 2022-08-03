Use Sanitisers, Avoid Sharing Bedding: Centre's Dos And Don'ts On Monkeypox

A day after Union Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya told Rajya Sabha that eight monkeypox cases have been reported in India till now, the central government on Wednesday a list of dos and don'ts against the infection.

"Protect yourself from #Monkeypox. Know what you should and should not do to avoid contracting the disease," said the Union Health Ministry while sharing the dos and don'ts on Twitter.

Dos:

- Isolate the infected person from others so that the disease does not spread.

- Use hand sanitiser, or wash your hands with a soap.

- Cover your mouth with a mask and hands with disposable gloves when close to a patient.

- Use disinfectants to sanitise the environment around you.

Don'ts:

- Avoid sharing linen, beddings, clothes, towels etc. with people who have tested positive for monkeypox.

- Don't wash soiled linen or laundry of patients and those of non-infected persons, together.

- Avoid public events even if you only exhibit symptoms of the disease.

- Don't stigmatise people who have contracted the virus, and suspected patients as well. Also, don't believe any rumour or misinformation.

Out of the eight monkey cases, five have been reported from Kerala, which has also recorded a fatality due to the infection, and three from Delhi. The government has said it has set up a national task force to monitor the development of diagnostics and vaccines.

This comes days after the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said it has isolated the monkeypox virus, paving the way for development of a vaccine.

"Monkeypox has been isolated by our scientists and ICMR has also floated an 'expression of interest'. Like it was done during the time of Covid. On the basis of that, our scientists who come forward should be given an isolated virus so that its vaccine can be developed," Mandaviya said on Tuesday.