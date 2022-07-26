Monkeypox A Threat To Children? Here's What Experts Have To Say

Cases of Monkeypox are now becoming a cause of concern for the government in India. A few days back, World Health Organisation declared Monkeypox the 'Global Health Emergency'. Though the disease is not infectious, it poses a danger to kids.

According to Dr. Piyush Ranjan, Department of Medicine, AIIMS, Covid-19 is easily transmittable. However, with Monkeypox, a person gets infected after prolonged exposure to an infected person.

"The infection rate is very high in COVID, and an infected person can infect many. But monkeypox is less contagious,” Dr Piyush Ranjan was quoted as saying by the news agency ANI.

Symptoms of Monkeypox

Informing about the symptoms of the disease, Dr. Ranjan said that Monkeypox has similar symptoms to chickenpox and smallpox.

The basic symptoms of Monkeypox include fever and enlargement of lymph nodes. Later a person may report rashes on the face, palms & soles after being infected for 1-5 days. Also, a person may experience rashes in the cornea leading to blindness.

How to Prevent Monkeypox in Children?

In the US, as per the CDC, children under the age of eight should get the tecovirimat or TPOXX vaccine. As per a report on CNBC TV 18, though the particular vaccine is available in India, the government has not made any recommendation for getting the jab for children.

Meanwhile, the World Health Organisation has asked South East Asia to take necessary precautions regarding the disease and has put the area on alert in order to contain the spread of the disease.

“The Region has been on alert for monkeypox, countries have been taking measures to rapidly detect and take appropriate measures to prevent the spread of monkeypox,” said Dr. Poonam Khetrapal Singh, Regional Director, WHO South-East Asia

“WHO has been supporting Member countries in the Region assess the risk for monkeypox and strengthen their capacities to prepare and respond to the evolving multi-country outbreak,” she further said.

What is Monkeypox?

As per WHO, the Monkeypox virus is transmitted from animals to humans. The disease has similar symptoms as compared to chickenpox and smallpox.

People who come in close contact with the infected person also contract the disease. It is usually a self-limited disease with symptoms lasting from two to four weeks, WHO said.

The disease is transmitted from one human to another by close contact with lesions, body fluids, respiratory droplets, and contaminated materials such as bedding.

A majority of the cases of the disease have been reported from Europe (86 per cent) and the US (11 per cent). The cases have been reported in five WHO regions. Considering this is the first time that cases and clusters, the WHO has said that the overall risk of spread of cases as “Moderate” at the global level.