Monkeypox: 8 Cases Reported In India Till Now, Health Minister Tells Rajya Sabha

Union Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya on Tuesday said that eight monkeypox cases have been reported in India till now. Speaking in the Rajya Sabha, Mandaviya stressed that an awareness campaign is being run in collaboration with state governments to prevent the spread of the infection.

Out of the five cases, five have been reported in Kerala while three cases have been reported in Delhi.

Mandaviya said, "There is no need to be afraid of monkeypox, an awareness campaign is being run in collaboration with the state governments: Public awareness is very necessary in the context of monkeypox. We have also formed a task force under the chairmanship of a member of NITI Aayog on behalf of the Government of India."

"On the basis of the observations of the task force, we will assess and study the further action to be taken. If the state government of Kerala needs any kind of help from the Central government, it will be given. Also, an expert team of the Central government is guiding the state government from time to time," he added.

He also informed that when (Monkeypox) cases started appearing in the world, India had already started preparations. "Before the first case in Kerala, we had issued guidelines to all the states," Union Health Minister said.

Recalling that Monkeypox is not a new disease, the Union Minister said that since the 1970s, a lot of cases are being seen in the world from Africa. "WHO has paid special attention to this. Monitoring has started in India also," he added.

Meanwhile, amid the growing concerns over the disease, the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Friday said the government is ready and alert against the viral disease.

According to the NCDC director, 15 testing labs have been started for monkeypox infection testing across India. "If any suspected case arrives then we immediately conduct the test. 15 testing labs and our NCDC lab have also started doing the test. Surveillance is also going on. As per the situation, we also modify our strategy and the government is ready and alert," said Dr Singh.

(With agency inputs)