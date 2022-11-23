Money Laundering Case: New Video From Tihar Jail Busts Satyendar Jain’s ‘No Proper Food’ Claim

CONTRARY to what jailed Delhi Minister Satyendra Jain told the court on Tuesday, a new video from his cell in Tihar jail has emerged today in which Jain can be seen getting proper food. Satyendar Jain’s lawyer yesterday told the court that he is not getting proper food and has also lost 28 kg weight since May.

As per news agency ANI, quoting Tihar jail sources, Satyendar Jain has gained 8 kg weight while being in jail. Satyendra Jain was sent to Tihar jail in May this year after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) launched a probe into money laundering case against him.

#WATCH | Latest CCTV footage sourced from Tihar jail sources show Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain getting proper food in the jail.



Tihar Jail sources said that Satyendar Jain has gained 8 kg of weight while being in jail, contrary to his lawyer's claims of him having lost 28 kgs. pic.twitter.com/cGEioHh5NM — ANI (@ANI) November 23, 2022

In his submission in the court yesterday, Jain also accused ED for leaking confidential information to the media despite giving undertaking to the court. Satyendar Jain’s lawyer Rahul Mehra told the court, “I am defamed every single minute by their act.”

The jailed minister further referred to the Pakistani terrorist Ajmal Kasab, who was convicted in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack and said, “Even Ajmal Kasab got a free and fair trial. I am not worse than that. “

Jain denied all ED allegations of getting special treatment. "What privilege are they talking about? I have lost 28 kg in jail. Is this what a privileged person in jail gets? I am not even getting proper food. What privilege are they talking about?," his lawyer submitted in the court.

However, appearing for ED, Advocate Zohaib Hossain denied the allegations made by Satyendar Jain's lawyer and said that there is not a single leak from the Enforcement Directorate. "We will see that guilty are brought to justice," the advocate said.

Special Judge Vikas Dhull was hearing contempt plea filed by Satyendar Jain against the central investigation agency after his alleged footage from Tihar jail was leaked in the media. The court deferred the hearing further argument till November 28.

The arugument in the court referred to the leaked video of Satyendar Jain getting massage in the jail. However, the Aam Aadmi Party denied all the allegations and said the central probe agency is being misused by the BJP.