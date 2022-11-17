Money Laundering Case: Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain’s Bail Plea Rejected Again By Court

A DELHI court on Thursday denied granting bail to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Satyendar Jain and two others in connection with a money laundering case.

Special Judge Vikas Dhull of the Rouse Avenue Court pronounced the order which was scheduled to be pronounced on Wednesday. However, the court deferred the order on the matter earlier, citing that the order was not ready.

Special CBI Judge Vikas Dhull today said all three bail petitions are dismissed and fixed the matter for November 29, 2022, for arguments in the main matter.

During arguments for detail, on behalf of Jain, it was submitted that the investigation related to the applicant has been completed and a charge sheet has been filed. It also added that no case of money laundering has been filed against the applicant.

Senior advocates N Hariharan and Rahul Mehra submitted that it is alleged that a conspiracy for money laundering was hatched in 2010. At the time neither Jain was an MLA nor a Minister. So how could he hatch a conspiracy for money laundering?

It was also submitted that according to the charge sheet, other accused have admitted that the money allegedly laundered belongs to them and that the AAP leader has nothing to do with the companies in question.

On the other hand, the ASG for ED opposed the bail plea. The ASG SV Raju submitted that there are enough witnesses and materials to make out a case of money laundering against the accused.

ASG submitted that the accused was a part of money laundering along with the other accused. It also submitted that he sent the money that belonged to Jain to Kolkata-based companies. He is the conspirator and kingpin.

ED also raised the issue of special treatment given to Satyendar Jain in the Tihar Jail. It said that the AAP leader is being given special food and is getting massages from unknown people.

Most of the time he is either in the hospital or in jail enjoying these facilities, said the ED.

The enforcement agency has alleged that the companies which were "beneficially owned and controlled" by Jain had received accommodation entries amounting to Rs 4.81 crore from the shell companies against cash transferred to Kolkata-based entry operators through a hawala route.

The ED case is based on a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) complaint registered on the allegation that Satyender Jain had acquired movable properties in the name of various persons from February 14, 2015, to May 31, 2017, which he could not satisfactorily account for.

