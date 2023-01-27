Money Laundering Case: Delhi Court Allows Jacqueline Fernandez To Travel To Dubai For Conference

PATIALA House Court in Delhi on Friday allowed Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez, one of the accused in a Rs 200 core money laundering case, to travel to Dubai to attend a conference. This came after Enforcement Directorate (ED) sought time to file a response to Jacqueline's application.

Earlier on Wednesday, actor Jacqueline moved an application in a Delhi Court seeking permission to travel to Dubai from January 27 to 30, to attend the PepsiCo India conference.

Jacqueline is one of the accused in the Rs 200 crore scam case linked to conman Sukesh Chandrashekar who is currently in jail. In August 2022, a supplementary charge sheet filed by the Enforcement Directorate in the Rs 200 crore extortion case against conman Sukesh Chandrashekar in a Delhi Court mentioned Jacqueline Fernandez as an accused.

The agency had summoned Bollywood actor Jacqueline several times for the investigation. In her interrogation, Jacqueline told officials that she was in touch with conman Sukesh Chandrashekar since 2017 but since he was arrested, she never met him.

"I have been speaking to Sukesh since February 2017. In August 2021, he was arrested, after which I never met him. He told me that he is the owner of Sun TV and from the political family of Jayalalithaa," Jacqueline told the ED, reading the charge sheet according to PTI.

According to ED's earlier Chargesheet, Jacqueline received gifts viz three designer bags from Gucci, Chanel, and two Gucci outfits for gym wear. Additionally, she also received a pair of Louis Vuitton shoes, two pairs of diamond earrings and a bracelet of multi-coloured stones and two Hermes bracelets.

Following the case, the Economic Offensive Wings (EoC) of Delhi police also grilled Jacqueline the case. Her's friendship with Sukesh reportedly started on WhatsApp in January 2021, and she had secretly met the conman on a number of occasions.

(With Agencies Inputs)