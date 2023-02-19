'Momentum 2.0': Delhi Metro To Launch App For Smart Card Recharge, E-Shopping And More | Details Inside

DELHI Metro will soon launch an app that will allow commuters to order a variety of goods and reserve a range of services, including those for last-mile connectivity.

According to officials cited by the news agency PTI, the app- Momentum 2.0 will benefit its users with features including instant recharge of Delhi Metro's smart cards and smart payment options for other utility services.

The app will "enable the metro commuters to buy a range of products and book services while travelling in the metro and collect their orders at the destination stations," the DMRC said in a statement.

With 'Momentum 2.0', commuters will have instant and direct access to custom-made services such as last-mile connectivity options, a wide array of e-shopping choices, and digital lockers for quick and safe deliveries.

Lets Take A Look At Different Facilities That Can Be Availed From The App

E-Shopping:

"The app includes features for e-shopping options with a wide array of goods to choose from. This innovative 'brick & click' store experience will provide users with the convenience of shopping for groceries and other essential items at the metro stations," the transporter said in a statement.

The statement also added that the travellers can use a QR code to make purchases in the app, where selected companies will use extended reality tools to showcase their goods and services.

Smart Boxes:

DMRC will also install digital lockers named ‘Smart Boxes' at select stations, where goods ordered through e-shopping on this app can be deposited safely and can be collected by the respective buyers once they arrive at their destination station, said the official statement.

These smart boxes will offer secure, tech-enabled management of parcels, security items, and products. These user-friendly lockers will work for the fastest delivery and retrieval cycles in association with e-commerce players. The passengers can also use the smart boxes for payment basis.

Instant Smart Card Recharge:

With this app, commuters can also recharge their smart card instantly from anywhere. There is an auto-top-up facility for smart cards inbuilt into the app. The app will also facilitate smart payments. By setting up automatic instructions, recurring payments such as insurance, electricity, gas payments or FASTag recharge can be done easily.

Information Regarding Metro stations, Lifts:

The app users can also get detailed information on facilities available at metro stations such as the location and condition of gates, lifts, escalators, platforms, train timing, occupancy of coaches, and space availability with Momentum 2.0.

Additionally, it will also provide real-time information on the arrival time of trains, subject to operational feasibility, location of platforms and exit gates. The app will also offer information on shops, outlets, kiosks, and ATMs available at the stations

Booking Cabs, Bikes:

With the app, commuters can also book cabs or bikes before coming out from metro and can have their vehicle ready to reach the destination.