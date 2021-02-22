In a statement, the police said that the seven-time MP likely committed suicide, adding that a note has also been recovered.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Mohan Delkar, an Independent Lok Sabha MP from Dadra and Nagar Haveli, was found dead on Monday at a Marine Drive hotel in south Mumbai.

In a statement, the police said that the seven-time MP likely committed suicide, adding that a note has also been recovered. His body has been sent for postmortem and an investigation has been launched, the police said.

"The body of MP Mohan Delkar has been found in a hotel under the limits of Marine Drive police station. Police at the spot. A suicide note has been found. Investigation is being done. Exact cause of death will be known after postmortem is conducted," Mumbai Police was quoted by news agency ANI as saying.

An advocate for tribal rights, Delkar is survived by wife, a son and a daughter. He was also a member of the Standing Committee on Personnel, Public Grievances, Law and Justice and also a member of the Consultative Committee, Ministry of Home Affairs of the Lower House.

Delkar also served as Congress president of Dadra and Nagar Haveli but left the party before the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections and contested the polls as an Independent candidate.

He won six consecutive elections from the constituency during 1989-2009, failing to retain the seat in the Lok Sabha elections in 2009 and 2014. However, he successfully contested the 17th Lok Sabha as an Independent candidate.

Delkar won the 1989, 1991 and 1996 elections as a Congress candidate and the 1998 election as a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate.

In 2020, Delkar had formed an alliance with Janata Dal-United (JDU) after meeting Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and contested the local election in Dadra and Nagar Haveli together.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma