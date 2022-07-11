Mohammad Zubair, Alt News Co-founder, Sent To 14-Day Judicial Custody By Lakhimpur Court

The Lakhimpur court on Monday sent Alt News Co-founder Mohammad Zubair to 14-day judicial custody in connection with a case lodged against him for allegedly promoting enmity. Now, the court will hear Zubair's bail plea on July 13. Alt News Co-founder Zubair is currently in judicial custody in Delhi. Now, Zubair will stay in judicial custody at the Sitapur jail until July 25.

Zubair was produced in the court of the Mohammadi additional chief judicial magistrate through video conferencing.

The prosecution had sought police custody, a plea countered by Zubair's counsel. The court sent him to 14-day judicial custody, officials said.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Arun Kumar Singh said on Saturday, "The court of Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (ACJM) Mohammadi in Kheri district has issued the warrant against Mohd Zubair, which was served by Kheri police on Friday."

Meanwhile, Lakhimpur Kheri police had served a warrant on Zubair to appear in court in connection with an FIR lodged against him for promoting enmity in 2021.

Earlier, Supreme Court on granted interim bail to Mohammad Zubair in the case registered against him in Sitapur in Uttar Pradesh and also issued notice to the state police on his plea challenging the Allahabad High Court order.

The Justices Indira Banerjee and JK Maheshwari granted interim bail to Zubair in a plea challenging the Allahabad High Court order refusing to quash FIR registered for a tweet in which he allegedly called three Hindu seers "hate mongers".

The interim bail to Zubair was granted for 5 days on the condition that he will not post any fresh tweets on the issue related to the case and not leave the jurisdiction of the Sitapur Magistrate's court.

The apex court also said that Zubair shall not tamper with electronic evidence in Bengaluru or anywhere else. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta informed the Supreme Court that yesterday Zubair's counsel mentioned that there is a threat to his life.

For the unversed, an FIR was lodged against Zubair in Uttar Pradesh under Indian Penal Code section 295A (deliberate and malicious act intended to outrage religious feelings) and section 67 of the IT Act on a complaint by Hindu Sher Sena Sitapur district president Bhagwan Sharan on June 1.