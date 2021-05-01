The rumours came days after the Delhi High Court on Wednesday asked the Delhi government and the Tihar jail authorities to ensure proper medication to Shahabuddin, who was suffering from COVID-19

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Rumours of the death of former Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MP, Mohammad Shahabuddin, who was suffering from COVID-19, have been doing rounds on the internet since yesterday. Meanwhile, news agency ANI on Saturday also tweeted that the 53-year-old gangster-turned-politician has succumbed to the coronavirus. However, the Tihar jail authorities, where the former MP was jailed, have denied the news of his death and said that the former Siwan MP is undergoing treatment at Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital in Delhi.

News agency ANI also retracted the tweet and said that conflicting information was provided to them by a family member of Shahabuddin and RJD spokesperson confirming that Shahabuddin passed away today morning.

CORRECTION | Tweet deleted as awaiting official confirmation. Conflicting information was provided to us from family members and RJD spokesperson confirming his passing away. Error regretted. pic.twitter.com/WMcnUD2Oou — ANI (@ANI) May 1, 2021

The rumours came days after the Delhi High Court on Wednesday asked the Delhi government and the Tihar jail authorities to ensure proper medication to Shahabuddin, who was suffering from COVID-19 and was admitted to the Deen Dayal Upadhyay hospital in Delhi.

The gangster-turned-politician, serving life imprisonment in Tihar jail, is among the high profile inmates along with gangster Chhota Rajan who have tested positive for COVID-19 inside the jail premises despite being locked up in a single cell with minimum interaction with other inmates.

Shahabuddin was shifted to the Deen Dayal Upadhyay hospital on April 21 after his health deteriorated. Over three dozen cases were lodged against the gangster-turned-politician. Before being shifted to Tihar jail, Shahabuddin had also spent a long time in Bhagalpur and Siwan jail. In 2018, the Supreme Court had ordered his transfer to Delhi's Tihar jail from Siwan.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan