Chandigarh | Jagran News Desk: The Punjab Police on Friday said that it has arrested five people in connection with the RPG attack at its Intelligence headquarters in Mohali, adding that the attack could be a plot between militant outfit Babbar Khalsa International and Pakistan's spy agency ISI.

Director-General of Police VK Bhawra said a sixth accused is in police custody in a separate case.

The plot behind the incident has been traced and a nexus between militant outfit Babbar Khalsa International and gangsters at the behest of Pakistan's ISI has come to the fore, Bhawra said in a press conference on Friday.

The DGP said key conspirator Lakhbir Singh, a resident of Tarn Taran, is a close associate of gangster-turned-terrorist Harvinder Singh Rinda. Rinda is believed to be in Pakistan.

Bhawra said the five arrested include those who provided shelter, logistic support and the weapon to those who carried out the explosion.

The three people involved in firing the rocket-propelled grenade (RPG) are still wanted, he said.

The DGP said Tarn Taran resident Nishan Singh, an accused in the case, is already under the custody of the Faridkot police in some other case. He will be arrested in this case too, he said.

Nishan Singh is facing several criminal cases, including one related to an attempt to murder and another under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

In an audacious attack on Monday, a rocket-propelled grenade was fired at the state police's intelligence wing headquarters in Mohali's Sector 77.



Windowpanes on one of the floors of the building were shattered because of the explosion. No one was injured in the incident.

Earlier, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said the strictest punishment will be meted out to those trying to spoil the state's atmosphere.

The incident was seen as a major intelligence failure as the building houses the state counter-intelligence wing, the special task force, the anti-gangster task force and some other units.

The incident took place days after the arrest of the four suspected Pakistan-linked terrorists in Karnal and the arrest of two people that led to the recovery of an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) packed with 1.5 kg RDX from Punjab's Tarn Taran district.

(With PTI Inputs)

