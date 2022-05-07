New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Mohali court on Saturday issued an arrest warrant against Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga and instructed the police to arrest him and produce him before the court.

This comes after the court on Saturday released Bagga from the custody of the Delhi police and allowed him to go home.

The Delhi police had taken Bagga's custody on Friday after the Punjab police detained him from his residence in Delhi. On their way to Mohali, the team was stopped by Haryana cops after the Delhi Police registered a kidnapping case based on a complaint by Bagga's father. The Haryana Police surrounded the Punjab Police car carrying Bagga and escorted them off the highway to a police station in Kurukshetra. The Punjab cops were also detained.

Earlier the Punjab and Haryana High Court turned down AAP-ruled Punjab's demand that Bagga remains in Haryana instead of being handed over to Delhi cops.

Advocates Y P Singh and Sanket Gupta, who appeared for Bagga, informed the media that the Duty Magistrate has directed the Delhi Police to provide security to Bagga and his family. He had expressed an apprehension that such incidents may happen with him again. They said that Bagga's statement would be recorded before the Magistrate concerned on Monday, adding that after perusal of medical examination of Bagga, it was found that there were injuries in his back and shoulder.

After reaching home several leaders including BJP MP & BJYM chief Tejasvi Surya visited Bagga to show his support. Bagga vowed to continue his fight against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal until he apologizes. The opposition has accused Kejriwal of misusing the Punjab police for his political agenda. The BJP workers have also announced that they will protest outside the Aam Aadmi Party supremo's residence over Bagga's arrest.

National Commission for Minorities writes to Punjab Chief Secy over turban row:

National Commission for Minorities wrote a letter to Punjab Chief Secy over alleged reports that "TS Bagga was allegedly not allowed to wear his turban during his arrest by Punjab police y'day," & requested to submit a factual report on the alleged incident within 7 days.

Kidnapping case filed aginst Punjab cops:

The Delhi police on Friday filed a kidnapping case against Punjab cops, who arrested Tajinder Singh Bagga from his residence in Janakpuri and claimed that they followed all due process. The Delhi police, meanwhile, claimed that the Punjab Police team did not inform the local police before arresting Bagga and forcefully took him. The case was filed on the complaint of Tajinder Singh Bagga's father Preet Singh who complained that some people came to his house in the morning and took away his son.

What was the case?

Last month, the Punjab Police booked Tajinder Bagga on the charges of making provocative statements, promoting enmity and criminal intimidation. The case was registered on a complaint of AAP leader Sunny Ahluwalia, a resident of Mohali. The FIR registered on April 1 referred to Tajinder Bagga's remarks on March 30, when he was part of a BJP youth wing protest outside the residence of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal

Posted By: Sugandha Jha