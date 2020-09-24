At least two people have been killed while several others are feared trapped after a multi-storey building collapsed in Punjab's Mohali on Wednesday.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: At least two people have been killed while several others are feared trapped after a multi-storey building collapsed in Dera Bassi area of Punjab's Mohali on Wednesday.

A team of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) is currently carrying out rescue operations at the accident site along with the local authorities.

"Two reported dead. More victims trapped," DG NDRF tweeted, confirming casualties in the incident.

The incident comes just two days after a three-storeyed building collapsed Maharashtra's Thane claiming 20 lives and leaving several others injured. The 43-year-old building at Bhiwandi, a powerloom town around 10 km from Thane, had 40 flats and around 150 persons lived there.

