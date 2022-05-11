Chandigarh | Jagran News Desk: A day after the shocking attack, the Punjab police on Tuesday arrested a person named Nishan Singh in connection with the rocket launcher attack on the headquarters of Punjab Police's intelligence wing in Mohali. Nishan has been arrested with the help of inputs provided by the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

According to a report by news agency IANS, Nishan Singh, a resident of Faridkot, was the person who had, the police said, provided logistics to the people who attacked the intelligence wing building that shattered its window panes.

Earlier on Tuesday, a team of NIA visited Mohali and inspected the whole crime scene. The NIA believes that Khalistani groups are thriving in Punjab, which might have carried out the attack after doing recce of the area. The RPG had landed on the third floor of the building, shattering the window panes and a portion of the false ceiling.

The preliminary probe has indicated that two car-borne persons might have been involved in the attack. A Swift Dezire car was reportedly spotted outside the intelligence wing headquarters before the attack. The police are trying to gather CCTV footage from the nearby areas and are questioning the residents of nearby areas.

Launcher used in the attack recovered:

The Punjab Police have also said it has recovered the launcher used in the attack adding that a number of suspects have been rounded up. Director-General of Police (DGP) V K Bhawra said they have got a few leads and the case will be solved soon.

"A number of suspects have been rounded up and questioned. The launcher used in the attack has been recovered by the police and all leads developed in the case are being pursued meticulously," a statement issued by the Mohali police said.

A case under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and the Explosives Act has been lodged at Mohali's Sohana police station in connection with the incident. The case was registered on the basis of the statement of sub-inspector Balkar Singh, the security in-charge of the intelligence wing headquarters.

Police suspect Harvinder Singh Rinda's role:

The incident is being seen as a major intelligence failure as the building houses the state counter-intelligence wing, the special task force, the anti-gangster task force and some other units. Police are also suspecting the involvement of gangster-turned-terrorist Harvinder Singh Rinda, who is believed to be in Pakistan, in the incident.

Rinda has been taking the help of local gangsters to carry out anti-national activities here, police sources said. His name figured when a terror plot was foiled recently with the arrest of four suspected Pakistan-linked terrorists in Haryana's Karnal. Rinda's involvement was also detected in a hand-grenade attack at the Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) office in Nawanshahr last month.



