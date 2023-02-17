'Modi's Name Celebrated Across World': Shinde's Response After Uddhav Thackeray Attacks BJP

MAHARASHTRA Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Friday slammed Uddhav Thackeray and said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is not only celebrated in India but across the world.

"Modi ji's name is celebrated not only in the country but across the world. He is the number 1 (political leader) in a recent global survey. Why are you jealous? Accept the truth. Words like these won't bring down PM Modi's popularity," he was quoted as saying by the news agency ANI.

"They (Uddhav Thackeray faction) had mortgaged the 'bow and arrow' in 2019. We redeemed the ideology of Balasaheb Thackeray and the 'bow and arrow'. I thank the Election Commission for this holy act," he added.

This comes in response to Thackeray's remarks who said that 'Modi' name doesn't work in Maharashtra.

Speaking about the decision of the Election Commisiion of India (ECI) to give the 'Shiv Sena' name and bow and arrow to Shinde faction.

"I had said that ECI shouldn't give decision before SC verdict. If party's existence is decided based on number of MLAs and MPs, any capitalist can purchase MLA, MP and become CM," he said.

He further attacked the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and said that the saffron party have put Balasaheb's mask on their face for their own benefit.

"They should first understand Balasaheb. They've come to know that 'Modi' name doesn't work in Maharashtra so they've to put Balasaheb's mask on their face for their own benefit," he added.

Earlier in the day, the ECI announced that the party name "Shiv Sena" and the symbol "Bow and Arrow" will be retained by the Eknath Shinde faction.

The Commission observed that the current constitution of the Shiv Sena party is undemocratic. It has been mutilated to undemocratically appoint people from a coterie as office bearers without any election at all. Such party structures fail to inspire confidence.

(With inputs from ANI)