'Modi, Yogi Were Also Campaigning': Delhi CM Responds To LG Saxena's 'Taking Governance Seriously' Dig

IN RESPONSE to Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena's letter, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said thank you for inviting him for discussions adding that he will "fix up a convenient time with the Governor's office".

He also replied to Saxena's sarcastic compliment and said, "In the beginning of your letter, you have sarcastically mentioned "....you have started taking governance in the city seriously.." after my election campaigns. AAP is a national party and as its convenor, I have to attend to elections campaigns in different parts of the country."

"I will definitely come. I will fix up a convenient time with your office,' Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal in reply to LG VK Saxena. pic.twitter.com/jSq8lB1q4m — ANI (@ANI) January 9, 2023

"Hon'ble Prime Minister, Hon'ble Home Minister and many BJP Chief Ministers like Yogi Adityanath ji, Shivraj Singh ji, Pushkar Dhami ji etc were also campaigning for their party at that time in Gujarat and Delhi," Kejriwal said.

Kejriwal then drew the attention of the Governor to the ongoing political chaos that took place on Friday before the commencement of voting for the Delhi mayor elections, over the swearing-in of nominated councilors.

"..an important discussion has started in the last few days, which has critical bearings on Indian democracy. I would urge you to kindly make your stand on those issues public. When you goodself unilaterally appointed 10 alderman, presiding officer and the Haj Committee bypasing elected government and directly getting to officers to issues necessary notifications, there was strong public criticism," wrote the Delhi CM in the letter.

This came after Saxena on Monday took a dig at Kejriwal and said that he appreciates the fact that the CM has started taking governance in the city seriously.

LG Saxena wrote, "I am in receipt of several letters from you over the past few days. At the outset, I would like to express my appreciation for the fact that you have started taking governance in the city seriously and getting into the intricacies of Constitutional provisions, Statutes and Acts that outline the multi-layered scheme of administration in the National Capital Territory of Delhi."