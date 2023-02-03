Modi Working To Create Tourism-Friendly Image But...': French Actor After Allegedly Held Hostage In Goa Home

FRENCH actor Marianne Borgo, who alleged that she was held hostage in a house at Calangute in North Goa over a property dispute, said that she was disappointed with PM Modi's idea of a tourism-friendly India because of the recent events.

"This is not Modi's Idea of India. He has been working all over the world to create a positive tourism-friendly image but the recent events have left me disappointed as I feel the achievements are not able to reach the state level here in Goa," she was quoted as saying by PTI.

The 75-year-old actor on Thursday mentioned that she was leaving the bungalow in Calangute, after an 11-day-long blockade of her gate allegedly by the widow of the previous owner.

Earlier, Borgo had alleged that she was being held hostage in her own residence in Calangute, a beach town in North Goa District, and claimed that she was in a "scary and dangerous situation".

Meanwhile, North Goa Superintendent of Police Nidhin Valsan told ANI that the issue is regarding a property adding that there were two parties claiming to be the owner.

"There are two parties claiming to be the owner of the property. One is the French lady and the other a lady who is a resident of Nepal. Both claim to be owners of this property," said the North Goa SP, as quoted by ANI.

The police also mentioned that the French lady had given an application in the honorable high court. But her application was dismissed by the court and he was directed to approach a civil court by the High Court.

"The matter is pending in the civil court and Monday (January 30) is the next date. It is a sub judice matter," he had stated.

The police also spoke about the allegation of being kept hostage by the French actor.

"Our officers are in regular touch with the lady. It was found that both parties are claiming to be the owners of the disputed house. The French lady and her maid are staying inside a room in the house. The house is not locked from the outside. When the police officers knocked on the door, the French lady as well as her maid opened the door. And she has kept two private security persons," said the SP.

The Goa SP also mentioned that the allegations of being kept captive or hostage cannot be substantiated.

According to the police, they had found some documents in which the French lady is claiming to have given money to a party for buying the disputed house, and the other party claims to be the wife of the original owner who has now expired.

The matter is pending in the court, which will decide, said the police.

