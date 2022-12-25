'Modi, Shah Rattled': Congress Alleges IB Quizzing People Who Met Rahul Gandhi During 'Bharat Jodo Yatra'

Congress General Secretary, Jairam Ramesh, said that there is nothing secretive about the Bharat Jodo Yatra, but clearly, G2(Modi and Shah) are rattled.

By JE News Desk
Sun, 25 Dec 2022 09:15 PM IST
Minute Read
Jairam Ramesh(ANI)

A DAY after the Congress completed the first leg of the ongoing "Bharat Jodo Yatra," which aims to fight poverty, unemployment among others, the Grand Old Party on Sunday accused the Narendra Modi government of using the Intelligence Bureau (IB) personnel to question people who met and interacted with Rahul Gandhi.

"The spookes have been asking all sorts of questions and also wanting copies of memoranda submitted to him. There's nothing secretive about the yatra but clearly Modi and Shah are rattled," the Congress leader said.

Vaibhav Walia, Secretary, All India Congress Committee (AICC), separately said that he had filed a complaint with Sohnna police station on December 23 after some "unauthorised people" entered one of the containers.

"Informally, I gather they were state intelligence units," the Congress leader said.

Besides many personalities from different fields and activists, actor-turned-politician Kamal Hasan also joined the walk and said that he had joined the walk as an Indian.

Earlier, during the march in Delhi on Saturday, Rahul Gandhi stated, "Hindu-Muslim is being done to divert attention away from the real issues."He also said that it is not the Narendra Modi government but the Ambani and Adani governments.

