'Modi, Shah Rattled': Congress Alleges IB Quizzing People Who Met Rahul Gandhi During 'Bharat Jodo Yatra'

A DAY after the Congress completed the first leg of the ongoing "Bharat Jodo Yatra," which aims to fight poverty, unemployment among others, the Grand Old Party on Sunday accused the Narendra Modi government of using the Intelligence Bureau (IB) personnel to question people who met and interacted with Rahul Gandhi.

Congress General Secretary, Jairam Ramesh, said that there is nothing secretive about the Bharat Jodo Yatra, but clearly, G2(Modi and Shah) are rattled.

IB has been interrogating a number of people who have interacted with @RahulGandhi during #BharatJodoYatra. The spooks have been asking all sorts of questions & also wanting copies of memoranda submitted to him.There’s nothing secretive about the Yatra but clearly G2 are rattled! — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) December 25, 2022

"The spookes have been asking all sorts of questions and also wanting copies of memoranda submitted to him. There's nothing secretive about the yatra but clearly Modi and Shah are rattled," the Congress leader said.

Vaibhav Walia, Secretary, All India Congress Committee (AICC), separately said that he had filed a complaint with Sohnna police station on December 23 after some "unauthorised people" entered one of the containers.

On the morning of Dec 23, some unauthorised people entered one of our containers and were caught coming out of it. I on behalf of the Bharat Yatris filed a complaint at the Sohna City PS. Copy is enclosed.

Informally I gather they were state intelligence people.#BharatJodoYatra pic.twitter.com/bj2XLDiz8Y — Vaibhav Walia (@vbwalia) December 25, 2022

"Informally, I gather they were state intelligence units," the Congress leader said.

Besides many personalities from different fields and activists, actor-turned-politician Kamal Hasan also joined the walk and said that he had joined the walk as an Indian.

Earlier, during the march in Delhi on Saturday, Rahul Gandhi stated, "Hindu-Muslim is being done to divert attention away from the real issues."He also said that it is not the Narendra Modi government but the Ambani and Adani governments.