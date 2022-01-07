Chandigarh | Jagran News Desk: A three-member committee, constituted by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) to probe security lapse in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's security during his visit to Punjab, on Friday, summoned Punjab Director General of Police Siddharth Chattopadhyaya and nearly a dozen top state police officials in its day-one visit to the state.

Aaccording to a report by news agency ANI, quoting sources, the panel started detailed questioning with these police officers after visiting the spot where PM Modi's convoy was stuck for nearly 20 minutes and the place where he was going to attend an event. The three-member committee led by Sudhir Kumar Saxena, Secretary (Security), Cabinet Secretariat and comprising of Balbir Singh, Joint Director, IB and S. Suresh, IG, SPG enquired about many unanswered questions with these Punjab Police officers.

Among the officers were Ferozepur's Director General of Police and Senior Superintendent of Police who had key responsibility for the clearance of PM Modi's route. Punjab's Additional Director General and Patiala Inspector General were also among other over a dozen top officers of Punjab Police whom the MHA committee summoned to fix the responsibility of those guilty as it was the key responsibility of the State police to assist Special Protection Group in managing a hurdle free route for PM Modi's convoy.

As per sources, all the Punjab Police officers were asked about their roles and responsibilities and fix the faults that resulted in PM's security breach. The Centre is considering action under the Special Protection Group (SPG) Act against Punjab Police officers following the breach in the security of Prime Minister Modi during his visit to Punjab on Wednesday.

The MHA team, which learnt to have reached Ferozepur late on Thursday night, started its probe from its visit at the flyover where Prime Minister's convoy was stuck for over 15-20 minutes due to a road blockade by protesters during his visit. The MHA team reached the flyover around 10 am and enquired about the lapses in PM's security with some senior Punjab Police officers visiting there with them, said sources.

Supreme Court Orders Punjab, Haryana to preserve PM's travel records:

The Supreme Court on Friday directed the Registrar General of the Punjab and Haryana High Court to “forthwith” secure the records pertaining to security arrangements made for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent Punjab visit from the state government, its police and central agencies.

A bench headed by Chief Justice N V Ramana also asked the counsel representing the Punjab and the central governments to ask the committees set up by them separately to probe the lapses during the visit of the prime minister to “hold their hands till Monday” when it will hear the plea next.

It also directed the Punjab government, its police authorities and other Central and state agencies to cooperate and provide the entire relevant records immediately to the Registrar General. The bench has now posted the case for further hearing on January 10.

Punjab submits to report to Centre:

The Punjab government submitted a report to the Centre saying an FIR has been filed in the matter and a two-member panel set up. Punjab Chief Secretary Anirudh Tewari has submitted a report to the Centre regarding the security breach that stalled Modi's visit informing that an FIR has been lodged in the incident and the state government has formed a two-member panel to investigate the lapses. Tewari is learnt to have shared details pertaining to the sequence of events that unfolded on Wednesday.

The Union Home Ministry had directed the state government to file an immediate report, saying it did not ensure the required deployment, while Home Minister Amit Shah had said that such dereliction of the security procedure during the prime minister's visit was totally unacceptable and accountability would be fixed.

