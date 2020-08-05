On his arrival at Hanumangarhi temple, the prime minister was gifted a headgear, a silver crown and a stole with the name of Lord Ram printed on it.

Ayodhya | Jagran News Desk: In what will be the beginning of a new era in the history of India, the construction of the Ram temple will begin in India from Wednesday with Prime Minister Narendra Modi laying the foundation of the historic temple at the city.

The Prime Minister arrived at the Ramjanambhoomi complex around 11.30 am for the beginning of the ceremony. However, before arriving at the Ramjanambhoomi complex, PM Modi visited the famous Hanumangarhi temple in Ayodhya to seek Lord Hanuman's blessings. On his arrival at Hanumangarhi temple, the prime minister was gifted a headgear, a silver crown and a stole with the name of Lord Ram printed on it.

Catch all the LIVE updates on Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan here

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi is coming and it is a matter of pride for Ayodhya. Many Prime Ministers took office but none apart from PM Modi came for laying the foundation stone for Ram temple," news agency ANI quoted Sri Gaddinsheen Premdas Ji Maharaj as saying.

"We also hope that Prime Minister Modi rings the 3.5 quintal bell and proceed towards Ram Janmabhoomi," he told ANI.

PM Modi will arrive in Ayodhya at 11.30 am and visit the Hanumangarhi temple where he will seek Lord Hanuman's blessings. According to a priest at the Hanumangarhi temple, worshipping Lord Hanuman has a “special significance” and “without Lord Hanuman, no work of Lord Ram can begin”.

Also Read | Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan: A 492-year-long timeline of events in Ayodhya case and the historic SC verdict

"Without Lord Hanuman, no work of Lord Ram can begin. That is why Modi ji and Yogi ji are coming and will do special pooja at Hanumangarhi temple and then will lay the foundation for the construction of Ram temple at Janmabhoomi Sthal with the blessings of Hanuman ji," said Hanumangarhi temple priest Madhuvan Raju Das while speaking to ANI.

After visiting the Hanumangarhi temple, PM Modi will offer prayers to 'Ram Lalla' at Ram Janmabhoomi which will be followed by the 'Bhoomi Pujan' ceremony.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma