Ayodhya | Jagran News Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday arrived in Ayodhya and performed the much-awaited "Bhoomi Pujan" at Ram Janambhoomi site, marking a new start in history of the country.

The historical Bhoomi Pujan, which marked the beginning of the construction of Ram Mandir in the temple town, was attened by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, state Governor Anandiben Patel and RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat.

#WATCH Prime Minister Narendra Modi performs 'Bhoomi Pujan' at Ram Janambhoomi site in #Ayodhya pic.twitter.com/7hl3KLggMi — ANI (@ANI) August 5, 2020

PM Modi had arrived in Ayodhya for the historic Bhoomi Pujan on Wednesday. This cams months after the Supreme Court gave its verdict in the Ayodhya Ram Temple case, alloting the land to Ram Lalla for the construction of the temple. The apex court, however, had directed the government to allot an alternate land to the Muslims for the construction of the mosque.

Meanwhile, PM Modi had visited the iconic Hanumangarhi temple ahead of the foundation-stone laying ceremony of the Ram Mandir in the temple town where he sought blessings of Lord Hanuman before the Bhoomi Pujan.

Accompanied by UP CM Yogi Adityanath, PM Modi had arrived at the Hanumangarhi Mandir dressed in traditional dhoti-kurta where he was gifted a headgear by the chief priest of the temple.

"When Lord Ram returned to Ayodhya after conquering Ravana, he gave this place to Hanuman Ji to live, so its called Hanuman Garhi or Hanuman Kot. From here, it is believed that Lord Hanuman used to protect Ramkot," said Hanumangarhi Mahant Raju Das while speaking to news agency PTI.

Meanwhile, Ayodhya has been all decked up for the iconic Bhoomi Pujan ceremony. For its preparations, the district administration had carried out sanitisation work in wake of the ongoing coronavirus crisis. The city will also lit 11,000 diyas on Wednesday, illuminating every street and all houses will be celebrating with a 'deepotsava', a festival of lights.

