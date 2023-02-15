Modi Govt Gives Nod To Shinku La Tunnel, A Look At Its Strategic Significance In Ladakh

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the contruction of Shinku La tunnel, which will provide all-weather connectivity to Ladakh. The 4.1-km-long tunnel, which will connect Himachal Pradesh to Ladakh, will be completed by 2025, Union minister Anurag Singh Thakur said at a press briefing today.

The tunnel under Shinku La on Manali-Darcha-Padam-Nimu axis will allow continuous supply of troops and equipment in face of tensions with neighbouring countries.

The Shinku La tunnel gains strategic importance as it is shielded from long range artillery or missile firing by China or Pakistan, the Hindustan Times reported. Earlier, in 2019, the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) had constructed a black top road on Darcha-Padam-Nimu axis for the purpose of transporting artillery. However, it could not be used during winter months which brought heavy snowfall. This was the route taken by the Indian Army to send arms and ammunition supplies to East Ladakh after clashes with Chinese PLA on the LAC in May 2020.

The construction of the Shinku La tunnel becomes crucial for the Indian military in face of threat from both China and Pakistan as routes like Srinagar-Drass-Kaksar-Kargil highway near LoC and the Manali-Upshi-Leh highway near the LAC are exposed to long range firings and cannot be used when under attack.

New ITBP Battlions And Other Decisions

The Centre also cleared a proposal to set up seven new battalions of the Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) by 2025-26, the Information and Broadcasting Minister said. The ITBP primarily mans the India-China border, stretching from Karakoram Pass in Ladakh to Jachep La in Arunachal Pradesh.

Both the decisions were taken by the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS), which met earlier in the day.

Further, a sector headquarter would also be set up, for which a fresh strength of 9,400 posts would be created, Thakur announced. The sector headquarter would be set up by 2025-26 and will entail a recurring expense of Rs 1,808 crore, while for meeting the ration and food requirements of the troops, a recurring expenditure of Rs 963 crore would be required.

In 2020, the CCS had sanctioned 47 new border outposts along with setting up of 12 staging camps. These are currently being set up, Thakur said, informing that for manning these outposts and staging camps, it was decided by the CCS on Wednesday, to raise seven new battalions.

Apart from this, the Shinkun La tunnel along with an approach road would be constructed.The CCS approved this proposal and the tunnel is expected to be completed by December 2025, Thakur told reporters. It will entail a cost of Rs 1,681 crore and its construction will lead to Ladakh's connectivity with Zanskar valley through an all weather road.

This will lead to investments in health, tourism and education sectors and will also help in improving supply chain during winters and enable smoother troops movement, the minister said.